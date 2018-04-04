Hollywood's Bridal Wear Designer Amsale Aberra Dead

Ethiopian-born bridal and evening wear designer Amsale Aberra, who created wedding gowns for actresses like Halle Berry, Heidi Klum, Salma Hayek, Vivica Fox, Gayle King and Bethenny Frankel, died on Tuesday. She was 64.Aberra had launched her namesake Amsale business in 1985 and opened a Madison Avenue flagship boutique in 1997. She died due to uterine cancer, according to a representative of the brand, reports hollywoodreporter.com.The 64-year-old designer, also designed fitness and wellness expert Hilaria Baldwin's champagne-hued wedding gown for her June 2012 marriage to actor Alec Baldwin, and also dressed Jessica Alba in a bridesmaid's dress to a friend's wedding in 2013.Amsale gowns have also been famously featured on the silver screen and television.Kate Hudson donned a $12,500 beaded, drop-waist wedding gown by Aberra in "Something Borrowed", while Julia Roberts wore an ivory satin, off-the-shoulder gown with a train by her in the 1999 film "Runaway Bride".A channel also purchased a $6,600 strapless Amsale wedding dress for Sandra Oh's character, Cristina, to wear in the final episode of the hit sitcom "Grey's Anatomy". The designer's bridal gowns were also featured in the films like "27 Dresses", "When In Rome" and "The Hangover", and on TV shows like "Private Practice" and "Brothers & Sisters".