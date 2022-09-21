Home Decor Trends For Autumn Winter 2022-23

This autumn winter season is one to rejoice and celebrate. With two pandemic years behind us, we are heading towards a post pandemic reflection of ethos, an explorative mood, and a personal style in our spaces. This season is about experimenting and not being constrained to binary ideas of what a home should be.

Fall Winter 2022-23 will be seeing a longing and a desire for things that are timeless and add a touch of nostalgia to our surroundings. “With such a lot of progress all over the planet throughout recent years, it is no surprise that an ever-increasing number of individuals are desiring a feeling of solace, timelessness or even a touch of sentimentality in their homes. From design blending, avoided or flanged furniture, and the consolidation of antique pieces, this new year is tied in with respecting our foundations and traditions,” says Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, Spacemantra.

Individuals are beginning to comprehend that they can live with less, particularly after the Covid-year. “Individuals will begin to scale down, or remain in their ongoing homes and become imaginative with how their spaces can be multifunctional. For instance, having your front room a part office or on the other hand office turned to an exercise room,” adds Aggarwal.

Having said that, we all love classic fall trends. They provide a fresh way to decorate our home for the fall season. Here are some must have home decor trends to make your space ready for a cozy winter.

Brighten up your home in fresh colours with cushions and throws

Add the fall mood to your homes with colourful elements such as cushions, rugs, and throws. They will completely transform the space. “Pick one statement piece that will inject a burst of vibrant vitality into a space that features clean white walls and neutral essentials like a sofa and a coffee table. Anything from fall-coloured sofa cushions to a vibrant rug can be considered,” says Heny Savla, Designer, Livspace.

Add as many accessories as you want

A simple method to spice up a living room colour design is to add colourful accent pieces; adding accessories instantly uplifts the space. “Moving your accent items around every corner will allow you to switch up the look. You may transform your colour scheme by selecting a powerful fall accent colour to add through accessories,” opines Savla.

Add fresh flowers on console tables and side tables

An easy way to brighten up any area of the house for the season is to swap summer blooms to fall-inspired florals. For the ideal autumn tablescaping, use arranged stems on console and side tables. You can also add a cheerful touch to your fall mantel. If you choose lush blooms in rich reds, greens, and oranges, your home will feel like fall right away.

Use Authentic Wood

Wood in modern interiors is a reinterpretation of pre-existing concepts such as statement walls, high beams, finished ceilings, and treated floors. “Wood, with its earthen glow and natural texture, organically adds sincerity in homes where steel and concrete have become commonplace. It enhances contemporary spaces with an inspiring sense of rusticity,” says Paushika Gupta, Architect & Interior Designer and founder of Paushika Gupta Architecture + Design.

Woven Elements

Woven materials are having a moment in everything from interior design to fashion. Whether you prefer a bohemian, traditional, or minimalist aesthetic, there is a way to incorporate some natural texture into your life. “When shopping for woven furniture, make sure it is made of high-quality materials that can withstand daily wear and tear,” adds Gupta. Soft, natural elements will add depth and dimension to your contemporary space, while also complementing your woven pieces beautifully.

Bring in some great aroma to your home

One of the most overlooked aspects is the fragrance. The sense of smell has a strong association with our memory and moods. “Scented candles, reed diffusers, potpourri, air fresheners and fragrance misters influence the way you feel when you enter your room on cold evenings. Fragrances that have earthy, warm, and woody notes infuse your homes with a sense of comfort and relaxation,” opines Kiran Ranga, MD, Ripple Fragrance & Master Fragrance Creator. Vanilla, lavender, apple cinnamon and amber are good choices to make your home smell like holiday.

Use ambient lights instead of general lights throughout the day

Lighting is one of the most important aspects of creating a beautiful space. Although nothing beats natural light, indirect lighting enhances a space. Use ambient lighting instead of general lighting throughout the day.

Candles add life to every corner they are placed in

The subtle golden hues, gorgeous looks, and soothing aromas, are what really add so much to one’s space decor, be it any style. “Dining tables, foyer, side tables and console tables are the most popular placements. We believe that, lighting candles just about anywhere in the house can totally uplift the ambience and mood of the place. So, feel free and experiment with your house decor and let the candles bring life and light to every nook and corner of your home,” notes Vineet Arora, Founder & CEO, Rad Living.

Add picture frames to the blank wall

Not only photographs capture good memories and fleeting moments with loved ones, they can be added to a blank wall to brighten up the corners of your home. Add a mix of colored, black and white and sepia toned memories to instantly bring a unique warmth to your space.

