Home Decor Trends: What’s In And What’s Out?

Home décor trends so far in 2023 have made a soft detour from the popular concepts last year. The previous year had drawn considerable inspiration from nature, minimalist trends, and love for spaces that served multiple functions. With the new year and a fresh perspective ushering in, some trends are seeing their way out, some are making a resurgence after years, while others are debuting in the interior decor scene. If you are looking forward to a little bit of sprucing up your home or workspace, check out these interior design ideas.

Paper and fabric lighting: Use of paper and fabric creates a soft impression that goes well with ambient lighting. There is a resurgence in small table lamps and lampshades made of such material.

Floating shelves are definitely out: The floating shelves design was the rage when openness and adding more storage was the need. However, the concept has been overdone in the kitchen and den space and is swiftly making an exit in 2023. People are opting for extended shelves to avoid cluttering and amp up the wall.

Cool metallic accents: Silver and iron accents, especially those inspired by geometric designs, and those aimed at providing a sleek look are in. Mirrors, tables, and even doorways will see this trend prominently in 2023, experts suggest.

Greys are seeing their way out: The neutral grey interior trend which grappled people’s homes as it provided a look of sophistication and minimalism, is fading away and is getting replaced. Instead, a pop of colours and highlights on the walls are more in demand as it offers a way out of the monotony and adds a vibrant hue to the room that will help with your mood as well.

Pastels are still in: Instead of whites, pastel tones and soft colours that add a touch of brightness to rooms are in. Colours are known to add a dimension and provoke certain emotions like bursts of energy or calmness. Accent walls with minimalistic designs too are in demand and are here to stay for the time being.

It is importanrt to remember that while trends do highlight the larger social understanding and needs from interior spaces, sticking to your personal aesthetic is still the best way to go. At the end of the day, the appearance of a space will have the most impact on you and must be tailored to your tastes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here