Good immunity is our first line of defence to protect ourselves from various diseases including the COVID-19. While it’s no guarantee that a good immunity will save you from catching the virus, it surely helps the fight against it. As the number of coronavirus cases in India witnessed a sharp rise during the second wave of the pandemic, the need to be extra careful about your immunity is more than ever. While getting a good immunity is the larger task you can do it by making a slight change in your diet and intake. Here, we list of the immunity-boosting drink that you can incorporate in your daily intake and increase your immunity level.

Kadha

Homemade Ayurvedic kadhas suddenly gained popularity and it became an ‘in’ thing for immunity as the pandemic arrived. Preparing an Ayurvedic kadha is very simple and require easily available ingredients like basil, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, carom seeds, turmeric and black pepper. All you need to do is boil these ingredients in water and have it. You may even add honey or jaggery for taste. Giloy is also commonly used in various kadhas as it helps in increasing your immunity.

Ginger and Apple Cider Vinegar soother

Both ginger and Apple Cider Vinegar are good for immunity. While ACV has beneficial bacterias and prebiotics that are beneficial for immunity, ginger contains chemicals called sesquiterpenes that target cold viruses. To prepare this drink you need to boil water before adding ginger and letting it seep with cover for 5 minutes.

Then you need to add ACV, honey and cayenne mix. Ingredients:1 cup water, 1-inch ginger peeled and grated, 1 tsp unpasteurized apple cider vinegar, 1 tsp raw honey, a pinch of cayenne pepper.

Turmeric Tea

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin which gives the immune system a boost. Preparing turmeric tea is a very easy process and all you need to do is boil 1 or 2 tablespoon of turmeric and 4 cups of water for 15 to 20 months. Serve it hot with lemon and honey added to your taste.

Granola Fruit Smoothie

Want to work on immunity while getting all the good taste? You should try Granola Fruit Smoothie then.

This is a high protein drink that has ingredients like banana, flaxseeds, Greek yoghurt, honey, cinnamon and granola. It is very easy to make, and the combination of cinnamon and honey provides the natural immunity booster effect to it. To start with crush granola coarsely in the blender and then add Greek yoghurt and blend. Finally, add the other ingredients and soya mil and give it a good blend.

Warm water lemon juice

To prepare this juice you will need 1 glass of lukewarm water, lemon juice, salt and money to taste. Take a glass of lukewarm and squeeze 1 or 2 lemons for juice before adding salt and honey to taste. Lemon is very rich in vitamin C and antioxidants and its consumption will give the required push for your immunity.

