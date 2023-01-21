Home Remedies: 4 Spices to Fight Viral Infections

Spices and herbs have been used for centuries as natural remedies for various health issues, including viral infections. These ingredients, mostly available at home, contain potent compounds with antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties that can help fight off viruses. Spices like cinnamon, and black pepper have been found to have antiviral effects and can provide relief from colds, coughs, and other infections. Further, these herbs have other health benefits, such as reducing inflammation and improving gut health. Adding these powerful superfoods to your diet can help boost your immunity and keep diseases at bay.

Here are four antiviral spices which may help in reducing your viral infections.

Ajwain

Ajwain, or carom seeds, are commonly used as a home remedy for colds and coughs in traditional Indian medicine. They contain compounds such as thymol that have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, which may help to relieve symptoms of colds and other respiratory infections. They are also a good source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals too.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon contains high levels of polyphenols and proanthocyanidins, which are known for their antioxidant properties and ability to enhance the immune system. Additionally, it possesses strong antiviral, antibacterial, and antifungal properties.

Black pepper

Black pepper is known for high levels of vitamin C, flavonoids, and antioxidants. The presence of these compounds can help to strengthen the immune system, making it more resistant to common winter illnesses such as the cold and flu. Furthermore, the antibacterial properties of black pepper can help to fight harmful microorganisms, reducing the risk of infections. One simple way to harness the benefits of black pepper is to brew a cup of pepper tea in the morning, or to mix pepper with honey as a natural remedy for cough and cold.

Ginger

A cup of ginger tea has often been the recipe for managing cold, flu and cough that come with the nip in the air in winters. Gingerol, one of the active components of ginger, helps bolster the body from within and provides instant relief. Additionally, consuming ginger can have a positive impact on digestive health and reduce bloating too.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here