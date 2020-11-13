Honey, Potato and Other Home Remedies for Minor Burns on Diwali

Most of us have burned our hands while trying out a new recipe we saw on the internet - or maybe even just while making tea sometimes. While first degree burns heal with time, they can get a little nasty sometimes. Occasionally burns can turn into blisters and leave big scars on your skin. Burns can be itchy and painful too. Most of us do not seek any medical help for burns unless it's big or difficult to manage (or a second-degree burn). Given that it’s Diwali time, the occurrence of minor burns increases even more. There are many ingredients that are present in your kitchen which can help in managing burns at home. Remember though, the following remedies are only for treating minor superficial burns on the skin:

1. Aloe vera

Aloe vera has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which can help in treating first degree burns. Aloe vera promotes the circulation of blood around the burn, which helps in faster healing and prevents the growth of any bacteria in that region. You can either directly use fresh aloe vera gel from the plant or can get a commercially available one. Daily application of aloe vera reduces pain and prevents the formation of blisters or scars.

2. Potato

Potatoes have antibacterial properties. They can be applied raw, boiled, peeled or mashed directly on to the burned skin. Potato peels not only provide moisture but also help in the healing of the burn. A dry burn on the skin is comparatively more painful and takes longer to heal. The juices in the potato help in keeping the wound moist which speeds up the process of healing. You should apply it immediately after you get the burn and let it stay for an hour.

3. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is traditionally used for treating burns in many households and with good reason. It is packed with vitamin E which not only treats burns but also heals the skin. It can be used on the post-burn marks as well. Coconut oil is known to have many anti-fungal properties which prevent the burn from getting further infected. You can apply it immediately after you get the burn and can use it later as well.

4. Honey

Honey is an ingredient which is available in almost every household. It has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that can help in the healing of minor burns. It helps in reducing pain and dulling the burning sensation and promotes healing by reducing inflammation. Honey can be applied to the skin surface and can be covered with a gauze. You can apply it daily until the burn is healed.

5. Calendula

Calendula is a beautiful flower that is known to possess anti-inflammatory properties. A study published in 2008 in the Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Nutrition, shows that the application of calendula extracts on the burnt area promotes healing of the skin. You can get calendula extracts in the market and mix it with coconut oil to reap the benefits.

For more information, read our article on First aid for burns: types, degrees, primary care.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.