Home Remedies For Constipation Relief

Constipation is a common condition in which a person experiences infrequent bowel movements. Constipation can cause stools to be hard and lumpy and one may face abdominal pain. It can be caused by the intake of open or roadside food, lifestyle choices, medications, or even due to pre-existing medical conditions. Simple lifestyle changes can help relieve constipation symptoms. For centuries, home remedies have been used to relieve and manage constipation pain. Check out these effective remedies to get relief from chronic constipation:

Daily exercise

Regular exercise is beneficial to bowel mobility. You must exercise for at least 30 minutes every day. You must be as active as possible without overdoing it if you have irregular bowel movements. Regular exercise may be an excellent way to manage your symptoms and prevent constipation.

Drink more water

Drink more water to help with bowel movements and prevent dry stools. Aside from water, you can consume fruit and vegetable juices as well as clear soups. Drinking plenty of water and other beverages will keep you hydrated and relieve constipation.

Increase your intake of fibre

A fibre-rich diet may help relieve and prevent constipation. You can consult with a dietician or healthcare provider to develop a diet that includes a variety of fibre-rich meals. You should also gradually introduce fibre into your diet to ensure that your body becomes accustomed to digesting it. Legumes, whole grain foods, green vegetables, and fruits are all good sources of fibre.

Guava

Many Indian households consume guava fruit, also known as Amrood in Hindi. Guava fruit can help with a number of health issues. The laxative properties may help facilitate bowel movement.

Dates

Dates may help to strengthen your digestive system and relieve constipation. Take five to six fresh dates with ghee and black pepper powder in the morning. After that, drink a glass of lukewarm water. This practice may aid in the relief of constipation.

