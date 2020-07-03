How to Deal with Persistent Hair Fall with Ingredients from Your Kitchen

Persistent hair fall can be an issue for many people, both young and old. Before we share the ways to fix this problem though, let’s understand the hair cycle. The human hair undergoes three main stages of the hair cycle: the anagen, catagen, and telogen phases.

During the anagen stage, the hair grows. Then the transitional stage, called the catagen phase, comes in - this is when the hair stops growing. The telogen stage is the resting phase for the hair and also when it is released from the hair follicle and starts to fall.

The reasons for persistent hair fall can be hereditary, an imbalance of hormones, diseases like systemic lupus erythematosus, syphilis or telogen effluvium (hair goes into the resting stage), nutritional status, environmental toxicants and certain medications.

Hair fall can usually be controlled though. Here are five science-backed home remedies that can help prevent hair loss and promote hair growth:

Amla

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is rich in nutrients and health-beneficial properties. Amla is rich in vitamin C, vitamin E, amino acids and antioxidants such as phytonutrients which help in strengthening the hair. Vitamin C helps in dealing with fungal infections of the scalp. You can either eat it, make a juice out of it or apply it directly to the scalp.

How to use it:

You can use 2 teaspoons of commercially available amla powder and mix it with lime juice, to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on the hair and the scalp.

Leave it on for 2 hours, then wash it off with shampoo and cool water.

You can use this therapy twice a week.

Coconut oil

The lauric acid in coconut binds to the hair protein and penetrates in the hair shaft, thus protecting the hair from breakage at the root and strand. Massaging of coconut oil into the scalp promotes better blood flow and helps with the regrowth of hair.

How to use it:

You can massage your hair with coconut oil for 15-20 minutes and leave it for minimum an hour and maximum overnight.

Wash your hair well with shampoo.

You can do this thrice a week.

Carrot

Carrots have a high amount of beta-carotene, antioxidants, vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin E in it, all of which helps in fighting hair loss by improving the blood circulation and stimulating hair growth. Carrot juice also helps in preventing premature greying of hair.

How to use it:

Blend two carrots and make carrot juice.

You can drink 100 ml of carrot juice on a regular basis.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera has been used for the treatment of an inflammatory skin condition, seborrheic dermatitis. It helps in soothing the itchy scalp and cleans up extra sebum. Excess sebum production can clog the hair follicles which prevents the growth of hair.

How to use it:

You can simply massage aloe vera gel on to your scalp and leave it for 30 minutes.

You can then wash off the gel with cool water.

Use this remedy three times a week.

Eggs

Eggs are filled with essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamin B12, iron, zinc and omega-6 fatty acids which promotes hair growth. Egg also helps in thickening and conditioning of hair.

How to use it:

You can add one egg and one tablespoon of coconut oil in a bowl and whisk it properly.

Apply this mix on your scalp and hair and leave it for 30 minutes.

Wash your hair with shampoo and cold water. Do not use warm water.

For more information, read our article on Hair fall reasons.

Health articles in News 18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more