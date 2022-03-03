Home Remedies For Pimples And Scars For Men

Do you have an important meeting to attend? What about a date? Or maybe you are meeting up with the boys for a game? But you are unable to do any of the above due to pimples! Pimples are the worst nightmare. They are painful and embarrassing, and may take away your peace. Pimples, to make things worse, frequently leave behind ugly patches and scars that are difficult to erase.

Some home remedies for pimples and pimple marks are listed below.

Baking Soda

Did you know that baking soda does wonders for pimples? To form a smooth paste, combine baking soda powder and water. Apply the paste to your fingertips before applying it to the pimple. Baking soda helps by drying up the pimple and restoring the pH of the skin to normal. It lowers inflammation and calms the skin all around the pimple. Leave the paste on for 5-10 minutes before rinsing it away.

Aspirin

You will be surprised to hear that aspirin tablets can help you get rid of pimples. Simply crush the aspirin and mix it with water to make a paste, then apply it to the pimple and leave it to dry overnight. Aspirin helps by drying out the pimple and allowing the pores to open up. It may be used to treat acne on the face, neck, and back.

Ice Cubes

The next home remedy for pimples on our list is ice cubes. Dab it on the pimple after wrapping it with a clean piece of cloth. Applying ice to a pimple for a few minutes will help to minimise swelling and discomfort. An icepack can quickly reduce a pimple and give comfort. Apply ice to the pimple at regular intervals for 2–5 minutes.

Toothpaste

Another popular acne home remedy is white toothpaste. Apply a thick layer of toothpaste to the pimple and leave it overnight. It dries out the pimple and reduces the time it takes to recover by half. It contains antibacterial characteristics that help to reduce pimple size by removing germs. Pimples on the face, back, and arms can be treated with toothpaste.

