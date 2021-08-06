Home Remedies To Grow Thick And Long Eyelashes

Long eyelashes have become a style trend these days as celebrities love to flaunt it. The celebrities are giving us plenty of lust-worthy lash looks.

You too can have gorgeous, thick and long eyelashes with these home remedies.

Shea butter: Shea butter is rich in vitamin A and vitamin E, and strengthens your eyelashes and enhances their growth by nourishing the hair follicles. Take Shea butter on your finger tips and massage gently on the eyelashes daily. Your lashes will grow as you want them to be. Castor oil: The oil contains naturally fatty acids that help your lashes grow thicker and longer. With the help of a Q-tip apply castor oil on the eyelashes carefully and leave it overnight, rinse it in the morning. A mix of coconut, almond and olive oils: All these three oils contain enormous proteins and minerals and can have amazing effects on your eyelashes. Mix the oils together, and apply the mixture carefully on your eyelashes for 3-4 hours. This remedy can be used daily and any time of the day. Lemon peel infused olive oil: Vitamin C and A in the lemon is great for hair growth and olive oil nourishes the lashes from the roots. Apply the mixture on your eyelashes at night daily for visible effects. Vitamin E: Vitamin E is all-rounder. It increases blood circulation to hair follicles and increases the growth of new lashes. Take a vitamin E capsule, puncture the capsule with a sharp pin and gently massage the oil on your lashes. This can be done any time of the day as lashes absorb the oil. Before applying mascara, Vitamin E can be massaged on the lashes to prevent lash clumping and breakage.

If you don’t have time for these home remedies or don’t like to use oily things then try investing in mascaras that contain Vitamin E.

