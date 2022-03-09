Home Remedies to Prevent Premature Hair Greying

An unhealthy diet and urban lifestyle have brought us many health issues. Premature greying of hair is one such issue that is quite common among youngsters. We all know that as we reach our 40s we will be having grey strands, but to have them in our 20s-30s is a nightmare. Many times, grey hair is considered to be a genetic problem and is left untreated, but with the right diet, hair care, and with some amazing herbs and home remedies, you can prevent and reverse premature greying of hair.

Amla: Amla is one of the best ingredients for hair’s overall health. Filled with vitamin c, amla helps in preventing grey hair and enhances hair’s natural colour.

Curry leaves: Curry leaves provide moisture to the scalp and hair as they are rich in antioxidants. Curry leaves are also rich in b-carotene and protein content, which helps in preventing hair loss and thinning of hair. It can be a great source of preventing grey hair as well.

Advertisement

Tea and coffee: Tea and coffee help in maintaining hair colour, they can be helpful in dying hair. They are the best ingredient for maintaining colour of one’s natural hair.

Amaranth: Amaranth leaves are used in hair care. They are a great ingredient to add to your hair pack if you want to retain your natural hair colour. Amaranth helps hair retain its black pigment and it also promotes hair growth.

Shikakai: Shikakai is by far the best ingredient that you can find to treat your hair. It can cure many hair issues such as dandruff, heal any scalp infection, restrain hair loss. Also, it makes hair thicker, stronger, and shinner and keeps slow down hair greying.

Onion: Onion is quite an underrated ingredient that can help in maintaining hair health. It helps in preventing hair loss and promotes hair growth. It also helps in maintaining hair texture and its natural colour.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.