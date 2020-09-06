Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Honey Singh Opens Up on Fake Social Media Followers Scam

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, known for a fiercely loyal fan base, has opened up about the fake social media followers scam, said when he started his career many people had made many accusations against him.

IANS

Updated:September 6, 2020, 12:07 PM IST
Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, known for a fiercely loyal fan base, has opened up about the fake social media followers scam, saying when he started his career many people had made many accusations against him.

Honey Singh's musical rival, rapper Badshah's name recently cropped up in a sensational social media racket linked to creating fake 'followers and likes', after Mumbai Police investigated at least 20 prominent personalities including the latter.

Badshah had subsequently admitted to spending Rs 72 lakh to garner 7.2 crore views for his song Paagal, in an attempt to create a world record.

Without naming anyone, Honey Singh told IANS: "I have heard a lot of rumours about rappers who have bought fake views for their songs. I want to say that when I started my career and I was getting popular people had made many accusations."

He said these are just allegations and nothing has been proved, for us to jump to a conclusion.

"This is a mark of progress, and artistes you are talking about have such allegations on them. It's a congratulation from my side to them because they are progressing and these are just allegations, so I can't say anymore on it," he added.

Speaking about his work, Honey Singh recently came out with his new track Billo tu agg. The song is the latest in the non-film circuit that Honey Singh has worked on with Singhsta, after Makhna.

