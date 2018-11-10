English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'HongyaCha', Caffeine-free Tea Plant Found in China
In addition to finding several potentially health-promoting compounds not found in regular tea, they determined that Hongyacha (HYC) contains virtually no caffeine.
Tea
Loading...
Researchers have discovered a wild tea plant in China that contains little or no caffeine and, unlike many industrially decaffeinated products, could potentially provide many of the health benefits of regular brewed teas.
Hongyacha (HYC) is found in the mountains of southern China.
In the study, a team including Liang Chen from the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, used high-performance liquid chromatography to analyse HYC buds and leaves collected during the growing season.
In addition to finding several potentially health-promoting compounds not found in regular tea, they determined that HYC contains virtually no caffeine.
This was because of a mutation in the gene encoding the enzyme tea caffeine synthase, which promotes caffeine production in most tea plants, Chen said, in a paper appearing in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.
To decaffeinate tea, manufacturers often use supercritical carbon dioxide or hot water treatments.
However, these methods can affect the brew's flavour and destroy compounds in the tea associated with lowered cholesterol, reduced risk of heart attack or stroke, and other health benefits.
Naturally low-caffeine HYC could possibly become a popular drink because of its distinct composition and unique health benefits, Chen noted.
The tea plant was also found to cure colds, soothe stomach pain and relieve a host of other ailments, the researchers said.
Hongyacha (HYC) is found in the mountains of southern China.
In the study, a team including Liang Chen from the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, used high-performance liquid chromatography to analyse HYC buds and leaves collected during the growing season.
In addition to finding several potentially health-promoting compounds not found in regular tea, they determined that HYC contains virtually no caffeine.
This was because of a mutation in the gene encoding the enzyme tea caffeine synthase, which promotes caffeine production in most tea plants, Chen said, in a paper appearing in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.
To decaffeinate tea, manufacturers often use supercritical carbon dioxide or hot water treatments.
However, these methods can affect the brew's flavour and destroy compounds in the tea associated with lowered cholesterol, reduced risk of heart attack or stroke, and other health benefits.
Naturally low-caffeine HYC could possibly become a popular drink because of its distinct composition and unique health benefits, Chen noted.
The tea plant was also found to cure colds, soothe stomach pain and relieve a host of other ailments, the researchers said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Tries to Troll Kareena and Janhvi, Latter's Savage Reply Will Leave You in Splits
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 2: Business of Aamir Khan’s Film Dips by Almost Half
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Happy Club Vents Out Their Frustration by Dunking Jasleen and Rohit in Cow Dung
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Vs Harley-Davidson Street 750 - Spec Comparison
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...