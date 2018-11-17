English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Honking Sound of Traffic Can Make You Obese
According to the study, the blaring traffic noise generates stress and affects our sleep. It alters hormone levels and increases blood pressure.
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Are you obese or overweight? Blame long term exposure to blaring horns and other noise from road traffic, said researchers.
The study showed that a 10 decibel (dB) increase in mean noise level was associated with a 17 per cent increase in obesity.
"Our analysis shows that people exposed to the highest levels of traffic noise are at greater risk of being obese" said Maria Foraster, lead researcher from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health in Spain.
It could be because noise generates stress and affects our sleep. It alters hormone levels and increases blood pressure.
Moreover, among other effects, sleep disturbance deregulates glucose metabolism and alters the appetite, the researchers explained in the paper published in the journal Environment International.
"In the long term, these effects could give rise to chronic physiological alterations, which would explain the proven association between persistent exposure to traffic-related noise and cardiovascular disease or the more recently discovered associations with diabetes and obesity," Foraster said.
"Our findings suggest that reducing traffic-related noise could also be a way of combating the obesity epidemic," he noted.
For the study, the researchers involved 3,796 adults and examined body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, body fat, central obesity and overweight.
They also analysed exposure to noise generated by aircraft and railway traffic and found no significant associations except in the case of long-term exposure to railway noise, which was associated with a higher risk of overweight but not of obesity.
The study showed that a 10 decibel (dB) increase in mean noise level was associated with a 17 per cent increase in obesity.
"Our analysis shows that people exposed to the highest levels of traffic noise are at greater risk of being obese" said Maria Foraster, lead researcher from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health in Spain.
It could be because noise generates stress and affects our sleep. It alters hormone levels and increases blood pressure.
Moreover, among other effects, sleep disturbance deregulates glucose metabolism and alters the appetite, the researchers explained in the paper published in the journal Environment International.
"In the long term, these effects could give rise to chronic physiological alterations, which would explain the proven association between persistent exposure to traffic-related noise and cardiovascular disease or the more recently discovered associations with diabetes and obesity," Foraster said.
"Our findings suggest that reducing traffic-related noise could also be a way of combating the obesity epidemic," he noted.
For the study, the researchers involved 3,796 adults and examined body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, body fat, central obesity and overweight.
They also analysed exposure to noise generated by aircraft and railway traffic and found no significant associations except in the case of long-term exposure to railway noise, which was associated with a higher risk of overweight but not of obesity.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Boxing-Crazy Cuba, Women Still Wait For Their Chance to Shine
- Alyque Padamsee, Ad Man & Thespian, Passes Away at 90; PM Modi and Nation Mourn
- Demystifying Air Purifiers: Genuine Smartness is Why Dyson Pure Cool Sport Premium Price Tags
- 'Enough About Ram': Can Ramayana's Sita be the Next Feminist Icon in India?
- Midnight Snack: This City Has the Most Bed Bugs in the US, Sleep Tight
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...