Horoscope Today, 18 June 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

As planet of discipline Saturn squares with free-spirited Uranus things may seem to go haywire. To make things a bit more tense, Mercury Retrograde till June 22 will also affect most of the communications. Besides Mercury, the planet of communication, Saturn and Pluto will also be retrograde this month. However, Pluto and Saturn are outer planets, and their distance from Earth signifies that they will affect an entire generation of society at large and not a particular zodiac sign.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Recent developments in your personal life have pushed you towards spiritual growth. Remember this when you seek one-on-one conversation with a romantic partner. On the work front you will be discussing some new ideas with your colleagues.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Your focus will soon be shifting from materialistic things to emotional relationships in your life. You may be working on upgrading yourself by learning new skills or pursuing your hobbies.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You are being surprised by new perceptions and standards that may force you to adapt to new ways. Today you will be looking forward to engage in social activities and worl will take a backseat.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

With some unexpected changes in your plan, you will be forced to revamp your plans for future. As the Cancer season starts from Sunday, you will soon find yourslef in a calmer situation.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You are adapting quite smoothly to all the earth-shaking events that are taking place around you. Being social at this time may not suit you and hence taking a breather from the world will benefit you in ideating some new plans.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Your mind is in a tussle between the present situation and future plans. You may lead yourself into believing that you are stuck, but remember life is all about perspective. On the work front some relieving news may arrive.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

It is time that you start acting on all the future plans that you have been creating. There may be some conflict regarding your expectations of social life and how it actually turns out in reality. You will be acknowledged for your achievements.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Your expectations of how a romantic relationship should play out is being challenged by the realities of life. You will feel compelled to have a serious discussion regarding a romantic partnership to achieve the emotional balance.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Take rest and observe how far you have come in your emotional arena. If you have just gotten into a romantic relationship, there will be a few events that may show you how true your partner is in reality.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Your romantic life will be the star for the coming days. All the spiritual awakening that you have been practicing will come in handy when you step into social circles.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You cannot control things that are unpredictable. There is a conflict between your need to acquire control over your life and the inevitable uncertainty. Accept things for what they are and work on what you know you are sure of.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Take a look at how far you have come and remember this when your faith is being tested. Have confidence in your creativity and take the much-needed break to reconnect with your friends.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

