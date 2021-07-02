Horoscope Today, 2 July, 2021: Taurus, Leo and Pisces May Seek New Skills; Check Astrological Prediction For Friday

After Mars and Saturn face each other on Thursday, leaving most of us to choose between resilience and boundaries, be prepared to face some power struggles with Venus squaring the Moon in Taurus during the weekend. Aries, Virgo, Scorpio may tend to overwork themselves today. Taurus, Leo and Pisces may seek some new skills or challenges. Gemini, Aquarius, Cancer and Libra may indulge in healing conversation with a significant person in their life.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries can have a heart to heart conversation with a friend

Events of the past few days may have taken a toll on you, so treat yourself today. Have a heart to heart conversation with a friend to get things off your chest. Your lucky number is 1 and 8, while colours red and orange will be your guide. Alphabets A, L, E will be your favourite as planet Mars rules your sign.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus need to address all the frustrations

Go solo today to address all the frustrations that have been getting the better of you. Indulge in an activity that brings you peace. Your lucky numbers are 2 and 7 while colour white will be your guide. Turn to alphabets B, V, and U for things to go in your favour. Your sign is ruled by Venus.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini may indulge in socialising activity

You will regain your charismatic communication skills today as you indulge in socialising activity with your friends and family. Your lucky numbers are 3 and 6 while bright colours like yellow will add to your charm. Turn to Alphabets K, C, G as Mercury rules your planet.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer may indulge in a therapeutic conversation

You should channel your energy to working towards realising your ambitions today. There may be an opportunity to indulge in a therapeutic conversation. Your lucky number is 4 while the colour milky white will be your guide. Your lucky alphabets are D, and H. Your sign is ruled by the Moon.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo go for something that challenges you

Get out of your comfort zone and explore something new. Try new activities or go for something that challenges you. Lucky colour golden and number 5 will be your guide. While alphabets M, and T will assist you in your endeavours in your challenge. Your sign is ruled by the Sun.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo may have to struggle to get through things

Do not overwork yourself if you have to struggle to get through things. Take this time to acknowledge the presence of true friends and caring family. Turn to colour green for assistance as your sign is ruled by Mercury. Numbers 3, and 8 and alphabets P, T, and N are lucky for you.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra need to show maturity

Your attention will turn to the expectations, and needs to be associated with romantic partners today. Address these issues with all the sensitivity and maturity that you need. Your lucky numbers are 2 and 7. Light colours will suit you as your sign is ruled by Venus. Alphabets R, and T will be your guide.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Healthy conversations on the card for Scorpio

There will be some healthy conversations with a romantic partner. You may strive to attain work-life balance today. Numbers 1 and 8 and alphabets N and Y are lucky for you. Bright colours will accentuate your personality as Mars rules your planet.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius should pay attention to their passion projects

Stop indulging in thoughts that are making you suffer unnecessarily. Pay attention to your passion projects or a deep conversation with a romantic partner or a friend. Luck will be on your side with numbers 9 and 12 while colours like yellow will assist you through. Your lucky alphabets are B, D, P, D as Jupiter rules your planet.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn may consider rearranging their home setting

Turn your attention to your physical surroundings and consider rearranging your home setting. Numbers 10, 11 and alphabets K, J are lucky for you. Deep colours will ease your mind as Saturn rules your planet.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius need to express themselves

Speak up and express whatever it is that has been bothering you today. Do not suffer by bottling up your emotions. Numbers 10, 11 and deep colours will be your guide. Alphabets G, S will be lucky for you as Saturn rules your planet.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Time for Pisces to revive old skills

You may turn to working on your productivity today as several thoughts cloud your mind. Revive old skills to see how you can blend in your past with your present. Numbers 9, 12 and color yellow will support you. Alphabets D, C, J, and T will be lucky for you as planet Jupiter rules your sign.

