Horoscope Today, 24 June 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

With the sun harmonising with Jupiter on Wednesday, the planet of expansion, bringing forward progress to the opportunities that have been brought to the fore since Jupiter entered Pisces in mid-March. This time may seem more like a review of the direction where things are headed, following Jupiter retrograde just ended.

Many will feel that their trust is being tested and built as the love planet Venus faces off with far-off Pluto at 7:39 pm on Wednesday. New information and knowledge about self will surface and may need to be addressed.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

There may be some struggle in finding a work-life balance today. You will find yourself drawn towards home and family. With a full moon in Capricorn, you will also be contemplating your ambitions and how to pursue them. Lucky numbers for the day will be 1 and 8 while Red will be the lucky colour. A, L, E will be your lucky alphabets with Mangal being the rashi lord.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You may be invited to a social gathering today that will help you loosen the tension that has been gripping your thoughts. There may be some thoughts regarding your long-term plans that may cloud your mind. 2 and 7 will be lucky numbers for you today with white being the lucky colour and Ba, Va, U, the lucky alphabets and Shukra (Venus), the Rashi lord.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

This is a good time to take a few days off from work and reflect on how you want to take things forward. You may realise things about yourself during this time that will guide you on how to pursue your goals. Lucky numbers for you today is 3, 6, yellow will be the lucky colour, Ka, Chha, Gha, lucky alphabets and Merucry will be the rashi lord for you on June 24.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

After a long wait, your time has come. However, do not get impatient and have faith in yourself. Solutions to your problems will surface soon. You will be adopting some new ways of expressing yourself today. 4 will likely to work in favour of you today. Milky will the lucky colour, while Da, Ha, the lucky alphabets. Moon will be the rashi lord for you today.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

There is a boost of energy running through you. However, practice patience and take time away from socialising and discover yourself when you are at your best. Leave out long-held beliefs that no longer serve your purpose and reinvent yourself. The lucky number and colour will be 5 and Golden respectively. Ma, Ta will be the lucky alphabets, while Sun, the rashi lord.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

You are motivated by your desire to achieve your goals and continue to push yourself. However, do not forget to make time for friends and family who will bring a different perspective to your one track mind. Your lucky numbers for June 24 will be 3 and 8, green will be the lucky colour, Pa, Tha, Na, the lucky alphabets and Mercury, the rashi lord.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Today your focus will shift to family and emotional relationships, the home life that supports you. You may also realise new ways of approaching your goals when it comes to your career. 2 and 7 will work in favour of you today and white will be your lucky colour. Ra, Ta will be the lucky alphabets with Venus the rashi lord for Thursday.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Lately, your focus has been on long term goals and the bigger picture, but today you will be forced to look at the basic building blocks of the larger scheme of things. Think about your mental health and any flaw that has led to a difficult situation. Lucky numbers for you today is 1 and 8, red will be the lucky colour and Na, Ya, the lucky alphabets and Mars, the rashi lord.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Things will finally move in the right direction for you after weeks of confusion and miscommunication. There will be some discussion or thoughts regarding self-worth, career, and new skills that need to be acquired. Try your luck today with numbers 9 and 12. Yellow will also be lucky for you today with Bha, Dha, Pha and Dha your lucky alphabets and Jupiter, the rashi lord.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You should let go of old grudges and hard feelings towards someone today and relieve yourself of anything that has been affecting your spiritual self. 10 and 11 will be lucky numbers for you on June 24. Cyan will be the lucky colour, Kha and Jha, the lucky alphabets and Saturn, the rashi lord.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You have been working hard and taking initiatives when it comes to your professional life. As the full moon comes on Thursday, beware of resorting to any self-harming behaviour that may affect you. Your lucky numbers, colours and alphabets for the day will be 10, 11, Cyan and Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh respectively. Saturn will be the rashi lord for you today.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

This week your focus is on your happiness. There will be social gatherings and easy conversations flowing between you and your friends. You may find yourself in a situation where your friends get involved in a tense situation. You can try your luck with numbers 9 and 12. Yellow will be lucky colour for you today, while Da, Cha, Jha and Tha being the lucky alphabets. Jupiter is the rashi lord for Pisceans on June 24.

