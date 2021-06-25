Horoscope Today, 25 June, 2021: Travel Plan On The Cards for Virgo; Check out Astrological Prediction for All Zodiac Signs

The first week of Cancer season is heading towards the weekend on Friday, June 25. This day will be all about achieving ambitions and goals for Leo, Pisces, Aries whose lucky colours are Golden, Yellow and red respectively. While Capricorn, Libra, Virgo will be taking some time off from work to reconnect with themselves. Their lucky colours are dark brown, dark green, orange, white, and yellow. For Taurus and Sagittarius rediscovering old hobbies or looking for new skills will compose most part of the day. The lucky colours are pink and dark yellow respectively. Gemini, Cancer, Scorpio, Aquarius, will receive luck through colours Green, Silver, Chocolate, and Purple respectively.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

New opportunities likely for Aries

You are beckoned by your ambitious side to take practical steps for fulfilling your goals. Fresh ideas and a boost of creativity will help you develop interesting work that may bring new opportunities to you. The lucky numbers for you are 1 and 8. Complementing your fiery personality the colour red will always bring you luck. The sign is ruled by the red planet Mars and your lucky alphabets are A, L, E.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus may discover a new hobby at home

Things may seem stagnant for you today so you seek ways of bringing newness to your life. You may plan to go on an adventurous trip or discover a new hobby at home. Your lucky numbers are 2 and 7 and the lucky colour for you is white. Your sign is ruled by Venus and the lucky alphabets are B, V, and U.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Time for Gemini to turn on their spiritual side

The social butterfly in you is taking rest today. Today your focus is on your emotional self and romantic relationships. Turn to your spiritual side to receive messages from your higher self. Your lucky numbers are 3 and 6. Turn to the colour of summer, Yellow for luck to support you while letters K, C, G will prove beneficial for you. Your sign is ruled by Mercury.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Change of plans likely for Cancer

Avoid any speculation, conjecture or presumptuousness that you may hold against someone. The same goes for your romantic partner if you are in a relationship. There will be new information that may change your plans. Your lucky number is 4, while milky white colour will support your endeavours.

Alphabets D, H will bring you luck. Your sign is ruled by the Moon.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

For Leo, it’s all about accomplishing goals

You are all about accomplishing your goals today. Driven by passion to achieve your long-term plans you may apply for the job or any new course or business plan today. You will be supported by lucky number 5 and colour golden in your work. Turn to lucky alphabets M and T. Your sign is ruled by the Sun.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo need not overwork themselves

It is no secret that you are your biggest critic. So cut yourself some slack today and do not overwork. You may be inspired to pursue an education or travel plan. Your lucky numbers are 3 and 8. Choose the colour green to bring luck and turn to alphabets P, T, N. Your sign is ruled by Mercury.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Libra may get into deep emotional conversations

You are turning to home and intimate relationships today for safety and comfort. There will be less chattering socialising and more of deep emotional conversations with the significant other or a friend. Your lucky numbers are 2 and 7, while colour white will support you. R and T are your lucky alphabets. Your sign is ruled by Venus.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

New stimulation in romantic life for Scorpio

You may seek an emotional outlet today to express the thoughts that have been crowding your mind lately. There will be a new stimulation in your romantic life today. Turn to numbers 1 and 8 and colour red for luck. Alphabets N and Y will bring you luck as Mars rules your sign.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius may renew old hobbies

There will be an unexpected change of plans in your work front. You may also try to renew old hobbies to refresh your skills. Numbers 9 and 12 and the colour yellow will bring you luck. Your lucky alphabets are B, D, P, D as Jupiter rules your planet.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn to pamper themselves with relaxing activities

You will have to express the emotions that you have been bottling up lately. Pamper yourself with some relaxing activities or hobbies that bring you the calming environment that you need. Your lucky number is 10 and 11 while the colour cyan will bring you all the support that you need. Alphabets K, J are lucky for you as Saturn rules your planet.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Solitude is the key for Aquarius today

Solitude is what you seek today. Turn off your social media notifications and focus on what you want to work on and not what you want to show off. Your lucky numbers are 10 and 11 while dark blue is your lucky colour. Alphabets G, S will be beneficial for you. Saturn rules your sign.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces need to make time for near and dear ones

Effective communications and clarity of your career goals will bring you what you have been wanting to achieve today. As you move to achieve your ambitions you will also make time for your near and dear ones. Numbers 9 and 12 and alphabets D, C, J, T will bring you luck. Your lucky colour is yellow as Jupiter rules your sign.

