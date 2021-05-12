Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 12

Aries: (March 21- April 19)
There is a sense of liberation today for you. Look for creative ways in which you can find outlets of self-expression. You will have easy flowing conversations with your friends and family.
- Lucky number - 1, 8
- Lucky colour - Red
- Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E
- Rashi lord - Mangal
Taurus: (April 20- May 20)
Financial matters require your attention today. You may also feel the need to exude your productive efforts.
- Lucky number - 2, 7
- Lucky colour - White
- Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U
- Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)
Gemini: (May 21- June 20)
You may have to clear your perspective regarding some long-term goals today. Pamper yourself with the things that make you happy.
- Lucky number - 3, 6
- Lucky colour - Yellow
- Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha
- Rashi lord - Mercury
Cancer: (June 21- July 22)
Socialising is not a good idea for you today. Spend some time with yourself and reflect on some of the important decision you may have to make in the near future.
- Lucky number - 4
- Lucky colour - Milky
- Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha
- Rashi lord - Moon
Leo: (July 23- August 23)
You may reach out to long lost connections and try to patch things up. In the professional front, things are looking favourable for you.
- Lucky number - 5
- Lucky colour - Golden
- Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta
- Rashi lord - Sun
Virgo: (August 23- September 22)
You are moving towards realising your aspirations today. Do not hesitate in seeking advice from your seniors or experienced people in guiding you.
- Lucky number - 3, 8
- Lucky colour - Green
- Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na
- Rashi lord - Mercury
Libra: (September 23- October 22)
A sense of balance will be restored in your emotional life today. If your routine is feeling monotonous, try to break away from it to gain a new perspective.
- Lucky number - 2, 7
- Lucky colour - White
- Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta
- Rashi lord - Venus
Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)
In terms of living, you are making a decision that will have long lasting effects. In your romantic life, you may have to have an open conversation with your partner.
- Lucky number - 1, 8
- Lucky colour - Red
- Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya
- Rashi lord - Mars
Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)
There might be an important meeting or interview that will decide your creative plans for the future. Communication will not be a problem today.
- Lucky number - 9, 12
- Lucky colour - Yellow
- Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha
- Rashi lord - Jupiter
Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)
If you have been looking toswitching jobs, then do not hesitate in sending that application today. You will have a clear vision of how to go about things that matter to you.
- Lucky number - 10, 11
- Lucky colour - Cyan
- Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja
- Rashi lord - Saturn
Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)
It is a perfect day to have a date night or just relax by yourself. Things will be calm and you will feel the need to treat yourself.
- Lucky number - 10, 11
- Lucky colour - Cyan
- Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh
- Rashi lord - Saturn
Pisces: (February 19- March 20)
You are in the mood to redecorate your home space today. It is also a good day to spend quality time with your family.
- Lucky number - 9, 12
- Lucky colour - Yellow
- Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha
- Rashi lord - Jupiter
