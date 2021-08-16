Horoscope Today, August 16, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Moon makes its shift to Sagittarius sign this Monday. For fire signs Aries, Leo and Sagittarius, this development may mean the feeling of breaking away from the mundane routine and seeking something new. Air signs Gemini, Aquarius and Libra will be addressing relationship issues with friends, romantic partners or self. Earth signs Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn will take a break from work and focus on personal life. For water signs Pisces, Cancer, and Scorpio, Monday’s developments mean devoting attention to their ambitions and goals and how to go about them.

ARIES: MARCH 21- APRIL 19

Aries likely to plan a getaway

You are craving for a new adventure and to break away from the monotony of daily routine, you may go out and explore new educational courses or plan a getaway. On the work front, things may get a bit too much for you to handle. This may end up frustrating you. Do not accept projects if your schedule is already full. Alphabets A, L, E, will prove lucky for you and numbers 1 and 8 will support you in your endeavours. Planet Mars is the ruler of your sign, hence choose colours like blood red for luck.

TAURUS: APRIL 20- MAY 20

Taurus must address the micro-issues

You must address the micro-issues that have accumulated in your mind and are bothering you today. There will be an opportunity coming your way to express all that has been bothering you with your significant other or a close friend. Take a step back and look at the larger picture. Planet Venus rules your zodiac sign so choosing subtle colours like lavender will support you in your upcoming challenges. Your lucky alphabets for the day are B, V, and U and lucky numbers are 2 and 7.

GEMINI: MAY 21- JUNE 20

Gemini should be prepared for a tense situation at home

Be prepared for a tense situation rising up at home or with familial relationships. Take a step back and focus on how some of the relationships in your life have a pattern of coming back and presenting you with similar issues. It is time you address this cycle and put an end to it for progress and mental peace. Bright colours like lemon yellow will soothe your mind as planet Mercury rules your sign. Opt for alphabets K, C, G and numbers 3 and 6, if you are seeking luck.

CANCER: JUNE 21- JULY 22

Cancer may shift attention towards health

Today is all about productivity as you get to work and set your mind to tick-off all that has been sitting on your to-do list. You may also shift your attention towards health and finally put to use that gym membership that you paid for but never utilised, while some may devote their time to their work or a skill they like to develop further. The moon is the ruler of your sign hence wearing colours like silver blue will bring all the luck and highlight that you wish to attain. The lucky alphabets for today are D, and H and the lucky number for Saturday is 4.

LEO: JULY 23- AUGUST 23

Leo should be beware of overspending

You will be dedicating much of your time today to activities that bring you joy. There will be a presence of creative energies that may propel you to indulge in some artistic work. Break away from the mundane routine and get yourself to do something that brings a sense of novelty in your life. Beware of overspending since that may force you to pay attention to financial matters. Your lucky number for Monday is 5 and the colour Vermillion will bring you all the support that you need, while alphabets M, and T will bring you luck.

VIRGO: AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22

Virgo will be retreating to home and family today

You will be retreating to home and family today. There may be some time and effort required to be invested in familial relationships. Beware of heated arguments or acting too quick on extreme emotions. Sit through whatever you are feeling and let time take its course. It is also a good day to redecorate your living space and take rest. Your lucky number for Monday are 3 and 8, while planet Mercury rules your sign. Opt for alphabets P, T, and N and grey colour for luck.

LIBRA: SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22

Libra may shift focus to studies

You will be stepping out today in search of an adventure or something that gives your brain some mental exercise. You may also shift your focus to studies or an activity that stimulates you intellectually. Any conflict in the emotional department can be solved through an honest conversation or writing it down in a diary. Opt for pastel shades like light blue as planet Venus rules your sign. Your lucky numbers for the day are 2 and 7 and alphabets R, and T will bring you all the guidance that you require.

SCORPIO: OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21

Scorpio should opt for bold colours like black

Today is all about focusing on your finances. You will pay attention to your ambitions and how your money can assist you in reaching your goal. There will be conflict-resolution when it comes to how to go achieve the goals that you have set for yourself. Do not let your present situation intimidate you. Opt for bold colours like black to accentuate your persona. Today’s lucky numbers are 1 and 8 and lucky alphabets are N and Y for luck as Planet Mars rules your sign.

SAGITTARIUS: NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21

Sagittarius will be taking a new journey into self-discovery

As the moon shifts to your sign this week, you will be taking a new journey into self-discovery. You will pay more attention to your health, fitness, and mental peace. However, beware of any issues related to your career that may force you to take unnecessary stress. Address the situation with a calm mind. Colour purple and numbers 9 and 12 will bring you luck today, while alphabets B, D, P, will support you in your endeavours as planet Jupiter rules your sign.

CAPRICORN: DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19

Capricorn should rejuvenate senses with rest and meditation

There may be some new tensions surrounding your travel plans or anything that may have to do with the future. Give yourself a break today as your workaholic nature may render you too exhausted for any productive work. Rejuvenate your senses and mental calm with rest and meditation. On Monday, alphabets K, J and numbers 10, 11 will bring you all the support you need in your endeavours. Planet Saturn rules your sign and opting for deep colours like Indigo will go well for you.

AQUARIUS: JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18

For Aquarius, tensions likely in romantic relationship

You have observed and deduced the list of people who really make the cut to be in your inner circle. This knowledge will allow you to see who really deserves your time and attention and who needs to be let go of. There may be some tensions arising in your romantic relationship that need to be addressed with mutual respect. For Monday m alphabets G, S and numbers 10, 11 will be lucky for you. Opt for deep colours like ultramarine blue for guidance as Saturn rules your sign.

PISCES: FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20

A good time for Pisces to get into social settings

Your ambitions take the front seat today. There will be an introspection regarding your future course of action to achieve your goals. It is a good time to get into social settings and increase your networking to land new opportunities that expand your professional horizons. On Monday, numbers 9, 12 and alphabets D, C, J, and T will bring you all the support. Choose colours like seafoam green for luck as planet Jupiter rules your sign.

