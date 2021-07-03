Horoscope Today, July 3, 2021: Good Day for Gemini; Check Astrological Prediction for Saturday

Saturday, July 3, will be a good day for Gemini, while Taurus and Leo might face issues. Virgo, Scorpio and Sagittarius need to careful about their health. Aries and Pisces need to beware at their work place. Cancer will have good luck in terms of business, while Aquarius have to stay alerted.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19)

Good things are on the way for Aries

Your Rashi lord is Mars, while colour red and number 1,8 will be favourable for you. The alphabets lucky for you are A, L and E. Some good things are on your way, like increased interest in yoga and spirituality, raised confidence, and approval of the family in matters of love relationship. You need to be careful in your work place as you may get into debates there.

TAURUS (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus must avoid online shopping today

Alphabet Ba, Va, U and number2 and 7 will be good for you and help you by bringing positive energy. With your Rashi lord Venus, white will be the lucky colour. There are things that you need to take care of today. There is a possibility of something or someone interfering in personal work. Being lazy may make you miss some good opportunities. Your budget may be disturbed due to sudden arrival of some relatives. Online shopping may cause issues.

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)

Gemini will have a very good day

With your Rashi lord Mercury, the lucky colour for you will be yellow. Alphabets Ka, Chha, Gha and numbers 3 and 6 will work in your favour. Relations between husband and wife will get better. Your children’s success will be exciting for you. Issues related to property may be resolved, and you will get expected profit in the business. You will have an impact on your contemporaries.

CANCER (JUNE 21 – JULY 22)

Cancer need to spend some good time with lovemate

As your Rashi lord is moon, your lucky colour will be Milky. Alphabets Da, Ha and number 4 will be favourable for you. It is time for you to spend some good time with your lovemate. Import-export business may give you good returns. For the students, your teachers will be there to guid you. Your health might be a little delicate. Try to peacefully resolve your children’s issues, in place of contradicting them.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 23)

Leo may face some stressful situations at home

Your Rashi lord is sun and the colour favouring you is golden. Alphabets Ma, Ta and number 5 will bring in a lot of possibility. You may face some stressful situations at home. In order to start a new business, advance planning needs to be done. Your finances may give you a little tension. You may be ridiculed by your bosses. Some people may ask for your advice for some big work.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Bonding time with childhood friends for Virgo

Some childhood friends might get to see you. Chronic health problems may come back to you again. Try not to go on an unnecessary trip. Doing household chores will not be a problem for you. You need to work on your weaknesses and your relationship with your in-laws. With Mercury as your Rashi lord, the lucky colour for you will be green. Your rashi letters and favourable number will be Pa, Tha and Na.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22)

Life partner to support Libra emotionally

You can buy new things and have a better lifestyle. Life partner will support you emotionally. Be cautious about your career. Mental stress will be relived. Things that you have been thinking about for a long time will be done. The lucky numbers for you will be 2, 7 and your rashi letters will be Ra, Ta. Rashi lord is Venus and favouring colour is white.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio will have a happy mind

You will have a happy mind. Holidays will be enjoyed by children. Good results will be on the way for government employees. You may have muscle strain. Daily routine will be damaged by indiscipline. Health related issues should not be ignored. As your Rashi lord is Mars, your lucky colour will be Red. Alphabets Na, Ya and numbers 1, 8 will bring positivity to you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius family will get their time

Your Rashi lord is Jupiter and favourable colour is yellow. Your lucky numbers will be 9, 12 and your rashi letters are Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha. New work can be planned and children’s health needs to be taken care off. More time will be given to things you are interested in. Travel due to office work might be required. You might be affected by seasonal diseases. Family will get your time.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19)

Capricorn likely to get appreciation at work

With Saturn as your Rashi lord, cyan is your favourable colour. Your lucky number will be 10, 11 and your rashi letters will be Kha, Ja. You will get appreciation for your way of working in the office. There might be delay in work but it will be done in correct direction. You need to look after your partner’s health. Tooth ache can be a problem for you. If you are involved in politics, you might be opposed. Trusting strangers is not advisable.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18)

Beneficial day likely for Aquarius on business front

Your Rashi lord is Saturn and favourable colour is cyan. Alphabet Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh numbers 10, 11 will be lucky for you. Manufacturing-related business will grow. Partnership-related work will be very beneficial. Home will be relaxing. Religious trip with friends can be planned. Dinner will be with family.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Love and friendship for Pisces likely to change

As Jupiter is your Rashi lord your favourable colour is yellow. Your rashi letters Da, Cha, Jha, Tha and numbers 9, 12 will be lucky for you. Children-related good news might be on your way. Business may have conflicts. Don’t make deals on the basis of trust. Love and friendship for you may change. Confidential topics will interest you.

