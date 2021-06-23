Horoscope Today, June 23: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

This week of June kicked off with a summer solstice on Monday. The Mercury retrograde will also come to an end on Tuesday ushering in the Cancer season. However, a little patience will go a long way on the day the mercury retrograde ends. Venus harmonised with Neptune on Monday, June 21, at 9:57 am, bringing in peace and a slight healing to our relationships. The flow of things will look smooth and creativity will naturally come out.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You will be seeking deep spiritual connection with your family members or some people who you want to let in your life. As mercury retrograde ends on Tuesday, you will feel conversations flowing easily. However, do not forget the commitments you have made in the recent weeks. Your lucky numbers for the day will be 1 and 8 while Red, the lucky colour. A, L, E will be your lucky alphabets for Wednesday with Mangal being the rashi lord.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

If there were any miscommunication that took place officially or financially, now is the time to resolve things. On the romantic front, there may be some issues of jealousy that need to be addressed with maturity for you to come out of it as a better couple. 2 and 7 will be lucky numbers for you this Wednesday with white being the lucky colour and Ba, Va, U, the lucky alphabets. Shukra (Venus) will be the Rashi lord for June 23.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Throughout Gemini season, Mercury retrograde was ruling your days. However, now you have the time to reflect over what you have said or discovered. You may want to go back on a decision that you made. Lucky numbers for the day will be 3, 6 and yellow, the lucky colour. Ka, Chha, Gha will be the alphabets for you this Wednesday. Merucry will be the the rashi lord for you today.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You are feeling confident in your skin, it is the Cancer season after all. There may be an event that will test your trust in yourself or something that you hold dear. There may be hints of control that you may seek over your romantic partner. Number 4 will likely to work in favour of you today. Milky will the lucky colour for you on June 23, while Da, Ha, the lucky alphabets. Moon will be the rashi lord for you today.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

It is a calm and relaxed time for you to reflect on your plans and relationships. Although you may feel uncomfortable in trusting the unknown, your competitive attitude will be your guide and encouraging force. The lucky number and colour for you today will be 5 and green respectively. Ma, Ta will be the lucky alphabets, while Sun, the rashi lord.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

There may be some strong emotional connections coming your way. You have been reflecting on your future and long-term plans for quite some time now. This week you may get the opportunity to start working on it. Your lucky numbers for the day will be 3 and 8 with green being the lucky colour, Pa, Tha, Na, the lucky alphabets and Mercury, the rashi lord.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Your efforts will be recognised and a lot of attention will be on you. You may face some sort of tension or jealousy with an acquaintance due to your accomplishments. Remain grounded during this time. 2 and 7 will be the lucky numbers for the day and white, the lucky colour. Ra, Ta will be the lucky alphabets for today and Venus, the rashi lord.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

You will be free from all the frustrations that were getting on your nerves during the past few weeks. Expect some enlightening conversations with your friends or family members. Lucky numbers for you today is 1 and 8, red, the lucky colour and Na, Ya, the lucky alphabets. Mars is the rashi lord for the day.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You will be able to clear any misunderstanding that you have been facing with your partner. New information will come to light that will make you see things from a new perspective. Today you can try your luck with numbers 9 and 12. Yellow colour will also be lucky for you today with Bha, Dha, Pha and Dha your lucky alphabets for Wednesday. Jupiter is the rashi lord for you today, June 23.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

On the romantic front, you may find yourself vulnerable. You will be able to resolve issues with people and emerge as a leader. People around you will entrust you with information seeking advice. 10 and 11 will be lucky numbers for those with Capricorn zodiac sign today. Cyan will be the lucky colour, Kha and Jha, the lucky alphabets and Saturn, the rashi lord.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Romantic partners from the past may have shown up in the past weeks. But now you need to move on. So,give them the closure that they seek and focus one your career goals. Your lucky numbers, colours and alphabets for June 23 will be 10, 11, Cyan and Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh respectively. Saturn will be the rashi lord for you today.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Those who know you, consider you as the life of the party. There may be a tendency of delving into your past mistakes to beat yourself up. Do not fall for that. Pisceans can try their luck with number 9 and 12. Yellow will be lucky colour while Da, Cha, Jha and Tha being the lucky alphabets. Jupiter is the rashi lord for Pisceans on June 23.

