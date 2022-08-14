Host A Party At Home With These Easy Yet Lip-Smacking Chicken Recipes!

Are you planning to host a party at home? Add some mouth-watering chicken dishes to your menu. Chicken is nutritious for one’s health as it has a lot of protein in it. If your guests love some delectable chicken dishes, then you must serve them the below-mentioned recipes.

Also, if you are someone who likes to experiment with dishes, then these recipes are easy to cook and won’t take much of your time. Thus, here’s taking a look at two lip-smacking recipes you can easily make at home:

Ginger Chicken Masala

Ingredients:

4 chicken legs

Ginger

2 curry leaves

Salt as per taste

Coconut

3 teaspoon cumin seeds

100 gm Onion

Red chilli powder

100 ml refined oil

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

Method:

Grate the coconuts. Make sure that it’s 4 tablespoons to be precise.

Finely chop the ginger and onions.

Add black pepper, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and grated coconut to a blender.

Add a little water and blend everything together.

While the ingredients are blended, heat some oil in a pan on medium flame.

Add the chopped onions to the pan. You have to saute the onions till they turn slightly pink.

Once that is done, add curry leaves and chopped ginger pieces to the pan and reduce the flame to low.

Let the ingredients cook for about 30-60 seconds and then add red chilli powder and salt as per taste.

Mix all the ingredients well.

Add the 4 chicken legs and the paste from the blender to the pan.

Pour 750 to 800 ml of water onto the dish and stir it well until it’s cooked.

Make sure the chicken mixes well with the masala.

Voila! Your dish is ready to be served.

Xacuti chicken:

Ingredients:

For the chicken:

800-900 gram skinned chicken pieces with bone

4 tablespoons of oil

2 bay leaves

1 medium onion

Salt as per taste

For the spice paste:

2 tablespoon oil

1 cinnamon stick

2 cloves

4 black peppercorns

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

2 tablespoon cumin seeds

5-6 Kashmiri chillies, stalk and seeds removed

1 Medium onion

3 long green chillies (roughly chopped)

8 garlic cloves, chopped

For the coconut paste:

2 tablespoons oil

1/4 cup cashew nuts, unsalted

2 tablespoons of white poppy seeds

1/2 cup grated unsweetened coconut

Water

Method:

Spice paste:

Heat some oil in a pan. Once it’s hot, add ingredients like cinnamon sticks, cloves, black peppercorns, coriander seeds, cumin seeds and Kashmiri chillies to the pan.

Finely chop the onions.

Add the chopped onions to the pan and saute till the onions turn slightly pink.

Once done, let the ingredients cool down and then grind them all with some water.

Add some green chillies, ginger paste, as well garlic paste, and grind them again.

Coconut paste:

In a pan, heat some oil on medium flame. Add cashew nuts, poppy seeds, and coconut to the pan and toast them until they turn light brown in colour.

Once done, let them cool down and then grind them with some water.

Chicken:

Finely chop the onions.

Like always, heat some oil in a pan and add the bay leaves to it. Saute it for 30 seconds and then add the chopped onions.

Add the spice paste and mix all the ingredients well until the oil is released. Make sure you cook it on high flame as you add the chicken and mix it well with the spices.

Once mixed, add a cup of water and mix it again. For 15 minutes, cover the pan with a lid.

After 15 minutes, add the coconut paste with some water and mix all the ingredients well for 5 minutes.

Add some salt and mix all the ingredients well.

Once cooked, let the dish cool down and refrigerate it overnight.

