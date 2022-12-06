Hot Air Balloon Ride To Ottoman Mansions; A Peek Into Hina Khan's Turkey Trip

Hina Khan is one of the busiest actresses in the television industry. But when she is not working on projects, she makes sure to explore places and spend time with her family. And now, Hina Khan is doing just that, as she delights her Instagram followers with stunning photos of herself against magnificent backdrops from various locations in Turkey. From Cappadocia to Istanbul, Hina Khan’s foreign trip will make you crave for a vacation.

It was around a week back when the actress jetted off to Turkey and shared a series of pictures of herself. She also captioned the post as, “Travel therapy.. Chalo Turkey”. In new pictures, she can be seen enjoying beautiful architecture to ride in a hot air balloon.

Along with the pictures, she also wrote, “The weight of History commands us to sit down and look around .. give the place it’s due and absorb as much as we can just as the ones who came before us and just the ones who would come after…”

The actress also shared pictures of her visiting Arnavutkoy village in Turkey famous for Ottoman mansions and seafood restaurants.

After spending time in Istanbul, she visited Cappadocia renowned for its moon-shaped scenery, underground cities, fairytale chimneys, and dwellings hewn out of rock. One of the biggest draws of the region is the constant abundance of hot air balloons in the sky over Cappadocia.

The actress shared pictures from the hot air balloon and wrote, “Hot Air Balloon in Cappadocia. Ticked off my bucket list. What a mesmerising experience. The historic fairy chimneys are definitely gram-worthy”.

Apart from pictures of her in the hot air balloon, Hina also shared a series of pictures of herself exploring the city of Cappadocia.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in the music video Mohabbat Hai. She will next be seen in Rahat Kazmi’s directorial film Country of Blind. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and also stars Shoib Nikash Shah and Ahmer Haider in lead roles.

