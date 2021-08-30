Hot Dogs Can Shorten Lifespan by 36 Mins: Report

A hot dog or food which includes processed meat, beef, shrimp, pork, lamb or greenhouse-grown vegetables should be avoided by those who live a long and healthy life. A recent study conducted by health researchers at the Michigan University of the United States has found that consuming a single hot dog could lessen 36 minutes off one’s life.

However, the study found that consumption of food items like legumes, fruits, nuts, seafood, and non-starchy vegetables have positive impact on health and could increase the healthy life span by 26 minutes.

In the journal Nature Food a study was published this month, wherein the researchers looked at 5,853 food items in the US diet and measured their impact on time span of a healthy life.

For the research the team used Health Nutritional Index (HENI). HENI is used to determine the net beneficial or negative health burden in minutes of healthy life linked with a portion of food consumed.

Olivier Jolliet, professor of environmental health sciences at Michigan University and senior author of the paper said that one of the researchers from the team had measured a beef hot dog on a bun, which is 61 grams of processed meat, resulted in the loss of 27 minutes of one’s healthy life but when ingredients like sodium and trans fatty acids are added the final result stood at a loss of 36 minutes of a healthy life, the CNN reported.

Speaking about the research, Jolliet said HENI determines foods that increase or decrease healthy lifespan, but it’s not as easy as it seems to cancel out negative food choices with more beneficial ones.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here