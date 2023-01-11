Hot Toddy Day: Here Is A Cocktail Recipe To Keep You Warm And Cosy Through The Winters

The hot toddy drink is that one whiskey-based hard cocktail that everybody loves and adores. It is that one drink that can lift up your spirits and can also help you in recovering from a sore throat, which is what makes it a perfect drink to be celebrated not just today but every other day.

Traditionally made with bourbon, honey and hot water, it’s the perfect drink to cosy up with this winter season and beat the chills. Equally comforting as a hot cup of tea, this treat is bound to soothe your palettes!

On this hot toddy day, here is a simple that is simple yet fancy and will leave you and your guests wanting for more-

Black Hot Toddy

Ingredients Required:

2 parts of bourbon ( something like Jim Beam Black for the strong yet brisky flavour)

1 part Honey

2 parts Fresh Lemon Juice

1/4 cup Hot Water

Lemon Peel

Method:

Put bourbon, honey, and lemon juice in a 6-ounce mug.

Top off with hot water and stir until honey is dissolved.

Garnish with a lemon peel (optional).

Glassware: Rocks glass or Teacup

Garnish: Lemon Peel

Hot Toddy With Cinnamon

Ingredients:

2 parts Hot Toddy

1/2 part lemon juice

1/2 part cinnamon simple syrup

1/4 part honey

Hot water

Lemon wheel and cinnamon or nutmeg for garnish

Method:

Add all ingredients to a mug and stir well.

Garnish with a lemon wheel and fresh grated cinnamon or nutmeg.

To make cinnamon syrup, mix equal parts sugar and water with one broken-up cinnamon stick per 1/2 cup.

Bring to a boil.

Once the sugar is completely melted, remove the pan from the heat and let sit for at least 30 minutes.

Strain out the cinnamon.

Glassware: Double-walled glass

Garnish: Lemon wheel and fresh grated cinnamon or nutmeg

Always remember, extra-aged bourbon is capable of adding full-bodied richness, with amazing flavours of vanilla, roughly toasted oak, and baking spice making the drink a perfect one for cosy holiday celebrations or quiet nights by the fire.

