Hot water or Cold Water? Which is Better for Drinking During Changing Weather

Around 70 percent of the body is made up of water, and it is impossible to survive without water. The health benefits of staying hydrated are very well known. Also, health experts and our elders have made us learn by heart that we should drink about six to eight glasses of water daily. But hardly anyone focused on informing what temperature for water consumption.

Where on the one hand cold water quenches your thirst during the hot summers, on the other hand, hot water gives you respite from sore throat during winters. However, there is some disagreement over which one is better for you. Both cold and hot water have their benefits. Take a look at it.

Benefits of drinking hot water

Improves the digestion

Without a doubt, the benefits of digestion will top the list whenever we talk about drinking hot water. If you drink the hot water before the meal it will accelerate your metabolism and speed up the digestion process.

Gives relief from constipation

Dehydration often leads to constipation. Drinking hot water regularly helps in the movement of your bowels.

Detoxifies your body

Begin your day by sipping a cup of hot water before eating your breakfast and this will remove toxins from your body.

Improves functioning of central nervous system

Several researches have shown that warm drinking water can improve central nervous system activity, as well as mood.

Decreases stress level

As hot water helps in improving the central nervous system functions, the person feels relaxed and less anxious after drinking warm water.

Benefits of drinking cold water

Rehydrates

Coldwater quenches your thirst immediately. It gives you respite from the hot summers.

Keep a lower core temperature during exercise

When you are exercising your body temperature increases because the body is sweating excessively. Drinking cold water keeps the body’s core temperature down and helps in retaining the much-needed water. People who drink cold water are 50% more capable of keeping the core temperature down.

Improves workout impact and recovery

Several health experts claim that drinking cold water is beneficial during a heated workout because it keeps a person hydrated while the intense workout sweats it out. Staying hydrated allows you to push harder without overheating.

