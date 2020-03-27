House of Anita Dongre Announces Rs 1.5 Crore Medical Fund to Help Battle COVID-19

Anita Dongre took to Instagram last night to announce a medical fund of Rs 15 Million (1.5 Crore) to support their smaller vendors, self-employed artisans, and partners who do not have medical insurance or coverage to prepare for medical emergencies arising from COVID-19.

The message stresses that amongst the people who are likely to be most affected by these drastic changes to our every day are the small vendors and self-employed artisans. In consideration of the crisis, Anita Dongre Foundation has decided to set up a dedicated fund of Rs 15 Million to support any medical treatments arising during these troubling times.

A helpline has also been set up to assist employees and partners to answer any queries.

The message ends on a note for us all to carry in these uncertain times, “We are in this together, and we will come out on the other side stronger. We shall overcome.”

