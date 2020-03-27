House of Anita Dongre Announces Rs 1.5 Crore Medical Fund to Help Battle COVID-19
During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Anita Dongre in an effort to help small vendors, self-employed artisans, and partners who do not have medical insurance announced 1.5 cr fund.
During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Anita Dongre in an effort to help small vendors, self-employed artisans, and partners who do not have medical insurance announced 1.5 cr fund.
Anita Dongre took to Instagram last night to announce a medical fund of Rs 15 Million (1.5 Crore) to support their smaller vendors, self-employed artisans, and partners who do not have medical insurance or coverage to prepare for medical emergencies arising from COVID-19.
The message stresses that amongst the people who are likely to be most affected by these drastic changes to our every day are the small vendors and self-employed artisans. In consideration of the crisis, Anita Dongre Foundation has decided to set up a dedicated fund of Rs 15 Million to support any medical treatments arising during these troubling times.
A helpline has also been set up to assist employees and partners to answer any queries.
The message ends on a note for us all to carry in these uncertain times, “We are in this together, and we will come out on the other side stronger. We shall overcome.”
Read: #BollywoodActOnCorona: Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Kapil Sharma Donate for Coronavirus Relief Efforts
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Specifications Leaked: IP68 Certification, New Green Colour on its Way
- There is NO WhatsApp Gold: The Martinelli Hoax is Back, And Here is How You Save Yourself
- Samantha Akkineni Shares Adorable Quarantine Pic of Naga Chaitanya with Pet Dog Hash
- Rajasthan Doctors Singing 'Chhodon Kal Ki Baatein' During Lockdown is All the Positivity We Need
- Journalists Capture Heartbreaking Images of Jobless Migrants Walking Home after Covid-19 Lockdown