House of Lies: 5 Signs You're Dating a Compulsive Liar

It’s common to lose sight of what’s real or untrue in life, particularly when it comes to relationships because we might end up with a distorted picture while we’re looking for the desired truth. However, there are occasions when we are dating a liar and just cannot see it, and by the time we realise it, it is too late. But don’t you worry! We’ve included several tips to help you tell whether your partner is a compulsive liar.

They Want and need to be liked

To do this, they will act in ways that he believes would make them appear cooler to others. A compulsive liar, for example, would make up a narrative that they believe you’ll appreciate just to earn a positive reply. They have a proclivity to exaggerate.

This individual may be prone to narrating personal experiences and anecdotes that appear so far-fetched and fanciful that it’s difficult to believe they could’ve happened. Compulsive liars want validation and verbal praise as often as possible.

Your significant other contradict themselves

If you notice that your partner frequently contradicts themself and times, dates, and facts that this person has revealed to you do not add up or make sense, this is a strong clue that they are not being truthful.

When numerous individuals decide to lie, it might be difficult for them to recall who they lied about and when.

They are very secretive

Couples should be open with one other while retaining their own personal space. And by personal space, we don’t mean hiding things from one another, but rather some ‘me’ time. However, if you believe your partner is being too private and secretive and not being honest about their life, be aware that they are most likely lying to you about whatever they are being private about.

It might be about their family, their career, friends, or anything else. All you have to do is be cautious.

They lie about small things

Similarly, if your partner lies about little things that appear strange to lie about, they have a problem. For example, if they tell you that they had nachos for lunch with his coworkers but you later discover that they actually went to Burger King,

You may question what their point was. They don’t have one—pointless falsehoods are the lifeblood of a compulsive liar.

They don’t like confrontation

Liars that are compulsive do not want to be revealed as liars. It gives them a sense of being out of control. Remember, compulsive liars thrive on being in charge of the plot, so if you confront your partner for lying, they become defensive and then gas light you—implying that you’re attacking themor accusing them of anything without reason—probably they are a compulsive liar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.