Houseplants Can Improve Air Quality Indoors, Reduce Pollution, Claims UK Study

Houseplants make a significant contribution to bringing down air pollution by 20% inside homes and offices, a new study has claimed. The study was led by the University of Birmingham in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society.

More than just making your home look alive, plants contribute to eliminating indoor pollution. To conduct the study, researchers included — peace lily, corn plant, and fern arum. These three plants were kept in an office located on the busiest roadside and were monitored daily. It was found that all three plants were able to reduce the level of nitrogen dioxide inside the office.

Equally capable of removing nitrogen hydroxide Dr Christian Pfrang said, “The plants we chose were all very different from each other. Despite this, all the plants were able to fix the office environment. All three plants had the same ability to remove nitrogen dioxide present in the office. The air quality inside the house also deteriorates due to the gas coming out of electronic goods and the smoke coming out while cooking.”

These plants are most effective in preventing pollution.

According to experts, traditional trees like Peepal, Banyan, Pakad, Jamun, Neem, Harsingar, Ashok, Arjun, Mahua, Kaner, etc. are pollution tolerant. To reduce pollution, these should be planted both along the roads and in the residential areas, they absorb the fine particles of dust. These plants purify the air and prevent pollution to a great extent.

House plants, which can reduce indoor pollution -

- Bamboo Palm

- Peace Lily

- Gerbera Daisy

- Snake Plant

- Areca Palm

- Spider Plant

