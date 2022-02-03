How AcroYoga is Supporting Sonnalli Seygall’s Fitness Journey

It’s no wonder that the current times have propelled the masses towards anxiety and exhaustion. Yoga, the ancient Indian practice remains relevant in the digital age serving as an all-round solution to beating the stressors of modern lifestyle. The demand for this form of exercise has increased exponentially and has earned points for its fitness benefits, as well as a source of rest and relaxation. Yoga postures have toning benefits that also improve flexibility. They relax the body’s impulses and can calm you down when tired. Since its inception centuries ago, diverse ways to practice yoga have cropped up everywhere, with music and poses that are specific to each. These variations have been receiving a stamp of approval from celebrities as well. One such up-and-coming example is AcroYoga and following its path is actress Sonnalli Seygall.

One to always practice and preach different forms of workout, Sonnalli has found her rhythm in AcroYoga. She discovered her proclivity to practice at Rishikesh. For the last couple of weeks, the actress has been touring the city, considered as the epicenter from where many yoga and meditation practices popularised. In her latest Instagram post, she wrote, “Peace, joy, and everything in between.” In the photo shared alongside, Sonnalli can be seen nailing a difficult AcroYoga posture.

Take a look:

Earlier, she shared a video, which showed her performing AcroYoga with sheer focus and dedication. Seems like Sonnalli has discovered her favourite spot for yoga - it is against a white wall with a beautiful mandala illustrated on it in black.

While posting another update from her yoga diaries, Sonnalli expressed, “Upside down looks pretty good to me.”

The practice of AcroYoga combines acrobatics, yoga, and Thai massage, using gravity and body weight to improve stretching and strengthening poses. In recent years, newer variations have sprung up that focus more on the performative aspects.

