CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#JacquelineFernandez#QueenElizabeth#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » Lifestyle » How Ankle Weights Can Help You Ace Your Fitness Game Just Like Malaika Arora
1-MIN READ

How Ankle Weights Can Help You Ace Your Fitness Game Just Like Malaika Arora

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 14, 2022, 12:36 IST

All India

We cannot help but completely be in awe of how dedicated Malaika is towards fitness. (Images: Viral Bhayani)

We cannot help but completely be in awe of how dedicated Malaika is towards fitness. (Images: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika never ceases to amaze her whether that is with her stunning fashion ensembles or her amazing fitness routine both of which her absolute goals.

Malaika Arora’s grace and fit physique leave many green with envy. Everyone is curious as to how she maintains such a stunning body. You will find enough fitness motivation from Malaika Arora’s Instagram to get you started on your training journey. She is known to be a fitness enthusiast and never skips a workout, regardless of her hectic shooting schedules or luxurious holidays.

Recently the actress was spotted entering the gym while sporting ankle weights. She was observed moving with ease while wearing large ankle weights.

Admiring Arora’s fitness regime, here are a few ankle weight exercises that will ace up your fitness game.

1. Standing Side Lift
With your right foot slightly out to the side, your palms softly touching, your shoulders back, and your eyes straight ahead, take a stance on a mat. This is where everything begins. For improved balance, you can alternatively put your hands on your waist. As high as you can, lift your right foot off the ground and to the side. Return it to the initial position gradually.

2. Squats
Stand straight forward with your toes pointed out, your shoulders rolled back, and your legs shoulder-width apart. Hold your hands close to your body. This is where everything begins. Sit down by pulling your hips back and bending your knees. In front of your chest, tuck your hands together. Watch out for overbending with your knees and toes and then relax.

3. Crunches
Keep your feet flat on the ground while bending your knees. Put your thumbs behind your ears, lift your head off the floor, and support it with your other fingers in a cup. Look up at the ceiling diagonally. Curl up and return to the beginning posture while maintaining an open elbow position.

4. Straight Leg Donkey Kick
Get down on all fours and place both of your palms on the ground. Put both of your elbows directly beneath your shoulders on the mat at this point. Your toes should be on the ground when you extend your right leg back. As you raise your right leg off the ground, kick it upward. Kick it up again just before your right foot reaches the ground.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 14, 2022, 12:36 IST
last updated:September 14, 2022, 12:36 IST