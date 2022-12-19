How Are Dengue, Chikungunya, And Zika Different

Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika are all arboviral diseases transmitted to humans via Anopheles and Aedes mosquitoes. The occurrence of the three diseases has seen a jump in recent times, likely due to extended monsoons. Since the three diseases almost always have fever and pain as their primary symptoms, differentiating them can get slightly confusing. However, a deeper look at a more comprehensive list of symptoms shows that the three diseases are fundamentally different from each other.

Dengue virus is a member of the flavivirus genus. It is transmitted by female mosquitoes of the Aedes aegypti and A. albopictus species. It is the most widespread and deadly arbovirus. On the other hand, Chikungunya is an alphavirus of the Togaviridae family. Zika virus, which is also spread by A. aegypti and A. albopictus mosquitoes, commonly affects kids and pregnant women.

You can distinguish the three diseases through the symptoms they present with.

Symptoms Of Dengue

High fever (104 F), nausea or vomiting

Intense pain behind the eyes

Joint pain or bone pain

Blood in stool, nose bleeding

Symptoms Of Chikungunya

High fever (above 102 degrees)

Muscle and joint pains

Conjunctivitis

Rashes or red patches on the skin

Symptoms of Zika Virus

Mild fever

Headache or pain in muscles

Conjunctivitis

Rashes in skin

While the diseases, symptoms, and treatments for dengue, chikungunya, and zika are different, the prevention methods, which deal with protection from mosquito bites and limiting their breeding spaces, are largely similar.

People are advised to cover their bodies by wearing long-sleeve shirts and full-length bottoms. Applying EPA-approved repellent, avoiding going outside before dawn and after dusk, and ensuring that house doors and windows remain closed in the evening can help prevent mosquito bites. Using mosquito nets over the beds while sleeping is also advised.

Removing stagnant water in or around your home and keeping the surroundings neat and free from garbage is important to limit mosquito populations from growing.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here