How Arjun Rampal-Gabriella Demetriades are Setting Couple Goals One Instagram Post At A Time
Arjun Rampal and his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades have never shied away from showing their affection for each other on social media.
Image: Arjun Rampal/Instagram
In April, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal surprised everyone with the sudden announcement of the pregnancy of his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. It was a brave decision because Rampal and Demetriades weren’t married.
However, the two never shied away from publically showing their affection for each other. Rampal’s Instagram is full of PDA-laden pictures of the two.
Here are some of them:
Recently, Demetriades’ parents have flown down to Mumbai from South Africa before the arrival of their grandchild. Her dad Kyri Demetriades revealed in an Instagram post that Arjun and her daughter took him and his wife out on a lunch date to a new Mumbai restaurant, sharing multiple images of the ambiance and food from the place.
While this is Gabriella's first child, Arjun has two daughters - 17-year-old Mahikaa and 14-year-old Myra - with his estranged wife Mehr Jesia.
On the work front, Rampal has been very selective about his projects lately. He was last seen in a web show titled The Final Call in which he played an alcoholic pilot.
