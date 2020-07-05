Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

How Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Plans to Enjoy Monsoon Season

'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Shehnaaz Gill took to social media and shared her perfect plan to enjoy the monsoon season.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2020, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
How Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Plans to Enjoy Monsoon Season
'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Shehnaaz Gill took to social media and shared her perfect plan to enjoy the monsoon season.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has shared her perfect plan for the monsoon season with fans. Shehnaaz, also known as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, took to her Twitter and shared, "When life gives you rainy days, wear cute boots and jump in the puddles."

Shehnaaz's fans dropped cute videos of kids jumping out in the puddle during rainy seasons in her comments section.

Recently, Shehnaaz had shared a monochrome selfie of herself on Instagram. "Enjoying the beautiful Mumbai Monsoon. Hope you're doing it too," she captioned the picture. In the picture, she looked like the carbon copy of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

View this post on Instagram

Enjoying✨ beautiful mumbai Monsoon Hope u too

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on

Shehnaaz’s good friend and TV actress Mahhi Vij dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Shehnaaz became a household name after participating on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer's bond with actor Sidharth Shukla was one of the talking points of the show and fans began rooting for the duo, whom they termed ‘Sidnaaz’.

Post the show, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were seen together in a music video titled Bhula Dunga, sung by Darshan Raval.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz last featured in a lyrical video Keh gayi sorry by Jassie Gill.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading