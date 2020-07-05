How Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Plans to Enjoy Monsoon Season
'Bigg Boss 13' finalist Shehnaaz Gill took to social media and shared her perfect plan to enjoy the monsoon season.
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has shared her perfect plan for the monsoon season with fans. Shehnaaz, also known as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, took to her Twitter and shared, "When life gives you rainy days, wear cute boots and jump in the puddles."
When life gives you rainy days, wear cute boots and jump in the puddles. ♀️— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) July 4, 2020
Shehnaaz's fans dropped cute videos of kids jumping out in the puddle during rainy seasons in her comments section.
Recently, Shehnaaz had shared a monochrome selfie of herself on Instagram. "Enjoying the beautiful Mumbai Monsoon. Hope you're doing it too," she captioned the picture. In the picture, she looked like the carbon copy of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.
Shehnaaz’s good friend and TV actress Mahhi Vij dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.
Shehnaaz became a household name after participating on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer's bond with actor Sidharth Shukla was one of the talking points of the show and fans began rooting for the duo, whom they termed ‘Sidnaaz’.
Post the show, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were seen together in a music video titled Bhula Dunga, sung by Darshan Raval.
Meanwhile, Shehnaaz last featured in a lyrical video Keh gayi sorry by Jassie Gill.
