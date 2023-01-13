How Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan Lost 40 Kg and Became a Fitness Freak

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan proved that nothing is unachievable if you are willing to give your best shot. Be it slaying on the big screen or ruling the hearts with her glamorous looks, she knows it all. Despite weighing 96 kilos, the actress never questioned her self-worth but instead took it as a challenge. Today, we will be sharing her inspiring weight loss journey and fitness tips which make her what she is today- The Diva of Bollywood.

It was her second year at college when Sara realised that she wanted to become an actress. Thereafter, she expressed her desire to her mother Amrita Singh, who then suggested she lose weight. Shedding 40 kilos was grueling but Sara Ali Khan did it. Do you know how? By believing in herself and making fitness her top-most priority.

She told Filmfare, “I was only passionate about pizzas, and chocolates, and icecreams, and in that order. Back home (in Mumbai), it would be pav bhaji and besan ke laddoo, things that I am still deeply passionate about. But I really found my passion for fitness in my third year at college”

“My passion to embrace curves and an hourglass figure was fueled when my mother refused to recognise me at the airport. It was then, I decided to get fitness training and shed piles of weight,” told Sara Ali Khan.

Training at tough boot camps, giving up junk foods, following a disciplinary fitness regime, and whatnot, she made every attempt to lose weight. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s weight loss steps:

Stop eating junk food

Feed her stomach with nutritious meals

Strength training

Play tennis

Do Pilots with a certified trainer

Sara’s diet chart

Sara changed her eating habits. Instead of consuming junk food like Pizza, ice cream, chocolates, and more. She opted for healthy options like salad and low-calorie foods.

Sara’s fitness tips

Sara started doing Pilates and strength training to shed piles of weight. She makes sure not to miss her workout routine and follows it straight for 6 days per week. Apart from this, she also makes a habit of playing her favourite sport tennis fiercely in order to lose weight.

Sara cheat meals

Sara believes balance is the key. She warns against being too strict and told how one cheat meal per week is important for your weight loss journey. She further prioritized “cheat meals” over “cheat days”

So, if you are also looking forward to losing weight then her fat-to-fit fitness journey will surely inspire you.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here