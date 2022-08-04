It might be challenging to plan a wedding amid the enchantedly lovely monsoon season. Do you believe that one of the most difficult tasks for your Monsoon wedding may be wedding decoration? It can be quite difficult to get the wedding decor just right for a monsoon wedding, but it can be a true game changer when done well.

We have put together a list of jaw-dropping decoration ideas for your monsoon wedding to make your task easier and your wedding dreams come true.

Without some dancing peacocks, what good is a monsoon wedding?

Incorporating lavish peacock designs in your wedding decor—a symbol of the monsoon, will be nothing short of a spectacular occurrence for your lavish wedding. The peacock, which is our national bird and the picture of elegance, can give Indian weddings the much-needed grand appeal. The peacock-inspired theme can just be the appropriate mood to raise your wedding celebrations if you are planning a wedding during the rainy season. Peacock patterns can add a little glitz and a whole lot of grandeur to your wedding decor. It can be included in the form of floral figurines, elaborate seating arrangements, tablecloth designs or themes, dinnerware, and wedding stationery.

Bright artificial flowers for your wedding decor in the monsoon season!

It’s normally very risky to use fresh flowers for your monsoon wedding decor. However, if you still desire a floral celebration, don’t panic; artificial flowers are available to save the day. Artificial flowers can be used for table décor, green artificial floral garlands for the ceiling, mandap decor, and flower installations with lights at the entrance or walkaway of the wedding venue.

Would you like to have umbrellas on your D-day as phoolon ki chaadar?

Make a statement with your bridal entrance! Abandon the conventional phoolon ki chaadar and go over the top with a very glam yet trendy umbrella phoolon ki chaadar to make the grand entrance. This would complement the theme of your monsoon wedding. You can use delicate flowers, translucent or multicoloured umbrellas, or even the newest fad, parasols, to adorn your umbrella.

Umbrellas can add some flavour to your D-day décor.

The umbrella-themed decorations might become “the” theme of your wedding rather than just a fun phoolon ki chaadar concept. Who knows how? You can use floral or embroidered umbrellas as centrepieces, accessories, or backdrops for photo booths. Bohemian or quirky umbrellas can be used as ceiling decorations.

Ideas for Transparent Wedding Tent Decor:

Transparent décor is the way to go if you want to create a simple yet elegant atmosphere for your monsoon wedding. Without having to worry about your outdoor wedding being ruined by translucent wedding tents, take in the timeless beauty of the monsoon. One of the popular choices for engaged couples arranging weddings is an outdoor wedding. The wedding tent decor can be changed to fit your preferences. For private or beautiful wedding themes, you can also choose transparent tents decorated with artificial flower arrangements, white or pastel decorations, or chandeliers or lanterns for nighttime weddings.

Go full out with never seen Moonlight wedding decorations:

One of the most significant occasions in a person’s life is getting married, and it is only natural to celebrate the celebration of eternal love with the utmost splendour. Plan a spectacular monsoon wedding with lovely wedding decorations by going all out. Set up a cloudy sky for the internal ceiling or a garden with lush greenery and fake flowers as the setting for your wedding using lovely and romantic components. If you want to make things even grander, you may even add a peacock installation here.

Are you set to embrace the rain with the help of these design ideas that will turn your wedding into a pleasant rainy event?

