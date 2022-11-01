How Climate Change Affects Your Health; All You Need To Know

Although it is clear that climate change influences human health, it is still difficult to predict the scope and severity of many climate-sensitive health hazards. But as science progresses, we can increasingly link an uptick in sickness and mortality to human-caused global warming and more precisely assess the severity of these health problems.

The susceptibility of populations, their resilience to the current rate of climate change, and the breadth and pace of adaptation will all play a significant role in determining the health implications of climate change in the short- to medium-term.

Longer-term outcomes will depend more and more on the degree to which transformative action is taken today to decrease emissions and prevent the breaching of hazardous temperature thresholds and potential irreversible tipping points.

Researchers expect that some effects of climate change may lead to an increase of roughly 250,000 fatalities annually, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Heatwaves, malnutrition, diarrhoea, and malaria are some common diseases.

As a result of conditions like drought and declining fish sources, rural communities may move towards urban areas, which can also be attributed to climate change. Due to crowded living conditions and greater temperatures, residing in cities can raise one’s chance of contracting diseases.

According to WHO climate change can cause an increase in insect-transmitted infections and waterborne diseases. Countries like the USA are at risk of an increase in both current waterborne and insect-borne diseases. Changes in rainfall patterns can also increase the risk of waterborne diseases and infectious diseases.

For those who are affected, extreme weather and natural disasters can be upsetting and distressing. People may experience uprooting, harm, losing their houses and belongings, or losing loved ones. People with mental health issues may be more significantly affected by extreme heat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) assert that rising temperatures are associated with increased rates of suicide.

