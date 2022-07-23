How Coconut Oil Benefits Hair And How You Can Make It At Home

Oil massage has long been thought to be beneficial to the body, hair, and overall well-being. Massage is said to have a calming impact on the psyche. This, in turn, improves the body by causing metabolic and chemical changes that promote healing and overall well-being.

Coconut oil can preserve and hydrate the hair, and it also works well as a natural hair mask. A coconut oil hair treatment could also be made at home using components that most people already have on hand.

Coconut oil has gained popularity in recent years due to its anti-inflammatory characteristics and active components that may be used to treat and prevent various health disorders.

Benefits of Coconut oil on Hair:

Coconut oil may be used to produce an excellent hair mask and offers many benefits such as, inhibiting protein loss, strengthening hair, and decreasing breakage, moisturising dry hair, eliminating frizz, and boosting shine. It also hydrates and soothes the scalp and heals the effects of style procedures like straightening.

How to Make it at Home?

This will take one-fourth cup of water. Aside from that, you’ll need half a cup of castile soap, two spoons of table salt, two spoons of coconut oil, two spoons of jojoba oil, and 20 drops of coconut fragrance oil.

Pour the water into a microwave-safe bowl and microwave it for 30 seconds. Now, add the castile soap and thoroughly combine it until homogeneous paste forms. Add the salt and thoroughly mix it up.

Finally, thoroughly combine all of the oils. All of these elements should complement one another. Now put it in a bottle and use it as needed.

A person should avoid using too much oil since it will make the hair seem greasy but putting a little oil on the palms and lightly applying it after straightening the hair will add shine and decrease fizziness.

