How Does Viagra Work and What Are the Blue Pill’s Common Side-Effects?

Some of most commonly prescribed and popular drugs in the market belong to a drug family called the phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors. But you probably know them better as Viagra (sildenafil). This little blue pill is actually meant to be taken only by men who have erectile dysfunction (ED). But nowadays, we are seeing more and more young men without any risk factors for ED asking for Viagra without knowing its side-effects.

It is making them drug-dependent. Men who take the drugs for longer and larger erections may find that they actually develop ED without the drugs.

What is Viagra?

Viagra (sildenafil) is a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction (ED) in men. Viagra can’t cure ED or increase sexual desire. Instead, it relaxes muscles and increases blood flow to cause an erection. Manufactured by Pfizer, Viagra is a brand name for the generic medication sildenafil citrate to treat sexual impotence. Sildenafil may also help to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

This medication is most effective when taken on an empty stomach 30 to 60 minutes before sex. It’s effective for four to five hours or more if you have mild to moderate erectile dysfunction.

How Does Viagra Work?

Viagra works by inhibiting the enzyme that’s responsible for making blood flow out of your penis when you’re sexually aroused. Specifically, Viagra inhibits the phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) enzyme.

Before we get into this in more detail, it’s important to explain how erectile dysfunction happens and the role PDE5 plays in the process. Erectile dysfunction, or ED, happens when the PDE5 enzyme stops a sufficient amount of blood from flowing into your corpora cavernosa (erectile tissues helps to facilitate penile erection) when you’re aroused.

For men without erectile dysfunction, PDE5 plays a normal role in making the penis flaccid after sex. However, in men with erectile dysfunction, the actions of PDE5 can make getting erect and staying erect during sex difficult or impossible.

By inhibiting PDE5, Viagra makes it easier for blood to flow into your penis, allowing you to get and stay hard during sex. It also reduces the risk of blood flowing back out of your penis during sex, meaning you’re less likely than normal to lose your erection.

This makes Viagra a highly effective treatment for erectile dysfunction in most men.

Viagra will not be as effective for people with certain conditions. You may not get the full benefits of Viagra if you are sick, fatigued, or intoxicated. Alcohol can worsen the side effects of Viagra and potentially make erectile dysfunction worse.

How Long Does Viagra Last?

The amount of time that Viagra will last depends on many factors. Dosage, age, and overall health are just some of the factors that can impact how well Viagra works and lasts for someone. The average dose of Viagra is 25-100 mg, taken 30 to 60 minutes, or up to four hours before sexual activity.

For adults over the age of 65, the recommended dose is 25 mg. Many older adults have slower metabolisms, which means that a lower dose may last longer for them in comparison to a younger person taking a small dose.

Take Viagra before sexual activity, as it takes time for Viagra to absorb into the bloodstream. It’s unlikely that Viagra will help you last longer during sexual intercourse. However, some men depending on their metabolism may experience multiple erections while Viagra is in their system. Once it starts working, Viagra typically lasts for up to four or five hours. If you do experience an erection that lasts longer than this (priapism) or is painful, it may be time to seek medical advice.

What are the Side Effects of Viagra?

As with any medication, there is always the potential for side effects. Here’s a list of some of the most common Viagra side effects that you may experience:

• Light headedness

• Headache

• Back pain

• A runny or stuffy nose

• Indigestion

Serious side effects that require a person to call their healthcare provider right away include blurry vision, loss of vision, fainting, dizziness, chest pain, difficulty breathing, difficulty hearing, ringing in ears, rash, pain when urinating, painful erection, or an erection that lasts more than four hours. In extreme cases, Viagra has caused heart attacks in people with prior heart conditions.

Check Whether It Is Right For You

Ask your doctor if you are healthy enough to use Viagra or the other ED drugs. Make sure you know the side effects. Tell your doctor about any other drugs you take. And, by the way, an erection that lasts four hours is not a good thing. It is painful and dangerous.

Viagra and the other phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitors are great drugs for the right men. They may induce an erection in over 80% of men with ED. Many millions of men have used these drugs safely and appropriately. But if you don’t have ED, you don’t need them. If you are concerned about ED, talk with your doctor.

