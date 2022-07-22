How Excessive Consumption of Vitamin C Harms Arthritis Patients

Arthritis is a major health issue, which mainly occurs in the joints of the knees, ankles, back, or neck. It usually starts after the 50s but sometimes also happens to younger people. A person suffering from Arthritis has unbearable sharp pain in the joints. Sometimes it becomes so difficult for them to even walk or stand. There can be many reasons for arthritis, which is caused due to lack of exercise, or for sitting long hours. Although it is advisable to eat vitamin C for arthritis excessive intake of vitamin C can also increase joint pain. Vitamin C is very important for the body but can also prove to be dangerous for the patient suffering from arthritis. Let us tell you how vitamin C can increase the problem in arthritis patients.

How Vitamin C Can Increase Problems:

Consuming Vitamin C for a long time or in excessive amounts can be harmful to the body. According to Web MD, excessive intake of vitamin C leads to the problem of osteoarthritis. Although we all know eating vitamin C is good for bones and muscles, due to its extreme sourness, it also increases pain in the joints.

As osteoarthritis increases, the risk of joint cartilage rupture also progresses. The problem of joint damage is mainly seen in older people so, citrus fruits, buttermilk, and curd are considered very unhealthy for those with arthritis. People who already suffer from this problem should consume vitamin C only after consulting a doctor.

Arthritis patients should always take care of their weight. The heavy load on the joints makes their joints weak. There is a lot of body weight on the knees and ankles, so people who are obese are more prone to arthritis.

Although vitamin C proves to be very helpful in reducing weight, people who already have joint pain should not intake it all rather they need to consult a doctor immediately.

