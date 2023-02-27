In today’s tech-driven world, gadgets are becoming increasingly prevalent in our lives and, as a result, are having a significant impact on parent-child relationships. Smartphones are affecting the crucial connections within families. Children of all ages have access to all sorts of electronic devices, from smart phones and tablets to gaming consoles and more.

While these devices can offer many benefits to youngsters, such as making education more accessible, allowing them to explore their interests, keeping them entertained and connected to their friends and family, they can also have a negative impact on parent-child relationships.

Prof. Usha Patel, Director of Academics, IIAD says, “With ever-evolving tech-media, we have seen a dramatic shift in how knowledge is shared and consumed. This has had a profound effect on education, as teachers are now able to connect with their students in new and innovative ways. However, when children are glued to gadgets, they may miss out on important social cues and opportunities to interact with people face-to-face.” For example, excessive use of phones or tablets instead of having a meaningful conversation within families can lead to a growing generation gap. It is important to ensure young people have opportunities to interact with their peers and the world around them physically, whether it’s through sports, clubs, picnics, or other activities.

As parents or mentors, we need to take the time to understand the effects of technology and how they can lead to both positive and negative outcomes. We should also be mindful of our own usage in order to ensure that our children do not become overly dependent on their devices, but instead use them as tools for learning and exploration.

Dr. Neelima Kamrah, Principal, KIIT World School, Gurugram opines, “Having quality family time family is essential for people of every age group. The important role it plays in holistic development, establishing deeper bonds among members, and diminishing the generation gaps is also backed by several studies. Today the lack of a proper relationship between parents and children is very apparent. Who is to be blamed for this? Technology? Gadgets? Kids? Or parents themselves? Maybe nothing and no one. Devices and technology can never enslave humans. It’s always our way of perceiving and reacting to the situation.”

Using gadgets when hanging out with family members doesn’t count as family time. It lacks interaction, connection, and attentiveness. It is very much important for parents to engage with their children. it can be concluded that technology can never replace what human interaction makes us feel. All this virtual excess will never stand at par with the feeling of real family time.

Pratibha Sharma, Academic Director, Bhai Parmanand Vidya Mandir Delhi feels gadgets have had a significant impact on parent-child relationships in recent years, both positive and negative, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming devices, have had a significant impact on parent-child relationships in recent years. “While these gadgets can be valuable tools for learning and communication, they can also have negative effects on parent-child relationships if not used in moderation,” adds Sharma.

One of the biggest ways gadgets can impact parent-child relationships is by reducing face-to-face interaction. As children spend more time online, they may be at risk of cyberbullying, online predators, and exposure to inappropriate content. This can create stress and anxiety for both parents and children and can strain their relationship. Overall, it’s important for parents to be mindful of how gadgets are impacting their relationship with their children.

