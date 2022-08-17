How Ghee Improves Your Skin Health And Gives Natural Glow

People adopt various ways to get glowing and nourished skin. While some go for commercial skin care products, others opt for home remedies to improve their skin health. Ghee is also one of them. Consuming ghee has its benefits. But did you know that applying ghee on your face mixed with some other ingredients can provide your skin with a natural glow? The ingredients mixed are also easily available at home and one can make nutrient-rich face packs along with ghee and other natural ingredients.

Ghee and Turmeric

A ghee and turmeric face pack can prove to be one of the best home remedies for your facial glow. Mix 1 tsp turmeric with 2 tsp ghee and make a consistent paste. Apply the paste as a face pack and leave it for 10 minutes. Then rinse it with clean water and pat dry with a cotton towel.

Ghee works as a great moisturiser due to the presence of vital fatty acids in it. Turmeric, on the other hand, is rich in anti-bacterial and antioxidant properties that help maintain the glow of our skin and get rid of blemishes, freckles, dark circles and pigmentation.

Ghee And Besan Face Pack

One can also apply ghee and besan (ghee and gram flour) face pack on their skin. Add 2 spoons of ghee, 2 spoons of gram flour and a pinch of turmeric to a bowl. Mix them well until you get a consistent and smooth paste. Apply it to your face and let it dry for 20 minutes. Wash your face with clean water.

Apply a ghee-besan face pack at least thrice a week to see good results. Gram flour enhances skin tone and adds a natural glow to the skin. The well-moisturised and glowing look feels amazing. This boosts your self-confidence too.

