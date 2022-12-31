How Honey Can Do Wonders For Your Skin And Hair? Try These 5 DIY Masks

Honey is a natural source of antioxidants that helps your body fight free radicals, delay the effects of ageing, and repair damaged cells. Its antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic characteristics can aid in the treatment of dandruff, speed up the healing of scars, and provide hydration to your skin. It is one of the most low-cost home remedies that not only cleans but also softens the skin. Honey is a humectant, which means it draws moisture from the air and lets the enzymes seep deeper into the layer of the skin.

Here are 5 DIY skin and hair masks that you can try out with honey-

Hair mask to fight dandruff

To reduce dandruff, irritation and itchiness of the scalp, you can use a hair mask using honey. Take three tablespoons of raw honey. Add it to a cup of warm water along with two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar. Massage this on your scalp and hair and leave it on for less than an hour. While the vinegar will take care of your scalp irritation and restore the natural pH balance of the skin, honey will act as a cleanser.

Hydrating hair mask

Our hair strands can get dry and brittle quickly. It can be due to many reasons like lack of moisture, chemically treated hair, or overuse of styling tools. You can hydrate your tresses using a honey mask. Take two ripe bananas, a tablespoon of olive oil, and half a cup of raw honey. Blend it together and apply it evenly on your scalp and hair. Rinse off your hair after half an hour. Your hair strands will be frizz-free, hydrated and silky soft.

Also Read: 5 Skincare Trends That Will Rule The Roost In 2023

Protect from sunburn

Due to honey’s inflammatory properties, it is one of the most useful ingredients to be used on sunburnt skin. All you need to do is mix half a tablespoon of honey and equal parts of aloe vera gel and a few drops of rose water. Apply it on your sunburns and inflamed skin.

Face mask to reduce redness of pimples

Honey works like a charm on pimples. It helps in drawing out the excess fluid, reduces the redness and inflammation and also minimizes the scar. Mix honey with brewed tea to help against the pimples.

Facemask for dry skin

If you have dry and flaky skin, use yoghurt and honey to hydrate your skin. Take one tablespoon of yoghurt and one teaspoon of honey and blend them well. Apply it evenly on your skin and wash it off after 20 minutes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here