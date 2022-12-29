How Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad And His Sons Set Winter Fashion Goals

Without a doubt, December is the most anticipated month of the year. It’s the holiday season, the weather is perfect, and we can be all comfy between the layers of winter clothing. Every year the B-town celebrities set a tone for the season. This year, Hrithik Roshan and his family are setting some major winter fashion goals and we can’t help but follow the trend.

The actor recently took to Instagram to share a picture with his family from their snowy Christmas celebration. Along with the images, he wished his Instagram family Merry Christmas. The Roshan family posed with black umbrellas in the snow-filled background.

The actor sported a black winter coat and a pair of basic blue denim. His striped shawl added a stylish touch to his ensemble. He completed the look with a pair of black boots. One can’t help but swoon over the star.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend Saba Azad was twinning with him as she wore a similar checkered scarf as Hrithik. She was dressed in a fur jacket with nude tones. Her subtle beige beanie and black boots complemented her look well.

However, it was his cousin Pashmina Roshan who was the major trendsetter. She was spotted in her camel-toned t-shirt and very trendy skater skirt. The outfit was perfectly paired with a brown muffler and a black trench coat. She also wore black boots which seems to be the theme in the picture. Hrithik’s cousin Eshan Roshan was dressed casually in cargo pants, a basic t-shirt, and a deep blue puffer jacket. Meanwhile, the actor’s sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan were dressed in sporty casuals and of course black boots.

Hrithik Roshan had a decent year professionally. He was seen in Vikram Vedha this year. The much-anticipated remake of the Tamil blockbuster stars Hrithik Roshan alongside Saif Ali Khan. The film is based on the folklore of Vikram Betaal and was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. He will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Fighter, a Viacom studio production. A sequel to Krrish and War is also in the pipeline.

