Diabetes can prove to be troublesome in most cases. It causes an increase in eye, kidney, and heart conditions. Around 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, according to the World Health Organization. Of them, diabetes is responsible for roughly 15 lakh deaths annually, directly or indirectly. Yet, the fact that there are at most 80 million diabetics in India and that 135 million more could develop the disease by 2045 is of great worry. Because of this, India earned the title of being the world’s diabetic capital.

It has often been believed that some traditional spices and food that were widely used in ancient times can safeguard against diabetes. One of them is the javitri or mace. Javitri is distinguished by its aromatic fragrance.

Both mace and nutmeg, part of the same plant, according to Healthline, include a variety of antioxidants. The body is shielded from free radicals by these antioxidants. Due to free radicals, cells are destroyed. The body experiences more oxidative stress as a result of free radicals. Chronic diseases, including diabetes, heart disease, and many other illnesses are brought on by oxidative stress. The antioxidants in mace neutralise these free radicals. This lowers the chance of developing diabetes. Mace has anti-inflammatory effects.

Anti-inflammatory refers to the property of preventing inflammation inside cells. Because of this, it has the ability to prevent conditions including diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis. Anti-inflammatory monoterpenes found in mace offer defence against chronic illnesses.

Garam masala includes mace. It would be preferable to add one or two mace flowers to tea and drink it. You can have tea with just mace. For this, bring water to a boil and add mace flowers. You can also include jaggery or green tea if you like. Regular consumption of mace tea will maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

(Disclaimer: The remedies suggested here are based on common practice and knowledge and are not endorsed by News18. Please consult a doctor if you suffer from diabetes)

