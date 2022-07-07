How K-Pop Videos Use Set Design to Complement Stories

The world of K-pop is an amalgamation of bop beats, impressive choreography, and impeccable singing. But what makes a perfect K-pop music video is the lavish and intricately designed sets that complement the creative vision of the artists. The architecture of K-pop music videos play a key role in narrating the story that may not be clear in the song itself. So let us take a look at some of the impressive K-pop music video sets that will capture your attention.

NANANA by GOT7

The recent comeback of GOT7 with the upbeat song NANANA is a perfect music video architecture that symbolises the season of spring summer. The septet marked their comeback earlier in May with the refreshing music video. Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom, leave their fans swooning as they dance against the soft coral set comprising disco balls, flowers and abstract patterns in the background.

Lilac by IU

Lee Ji-Eun aka IU’s ode to her youth in this music video is both marvellous in terms of the set design and equally thoughtful. The music video uses a train journey as a metaphor for describing different phases of life. Marking her early twenties, IU can be seen dancing inside a train where everything is energetic. As she approaches her thirties, she deboards the train and waits for the new journey she is about to take.

Don’t Call Me by Shinee

The four members: Onew, Key, Minho, and Taemin take us to different sets to express their anguish against a lover who did not deserve their love. From an out of order phone booth, to dancing next to a subway platform, the four members show us how real world places can be turned into an artistic expression.

Fake Love by BTS

The Grammy-nominated band takes us on different sets as each of the seven members narrate their individual journeys. The set design comprises moving floors, impressive sculptures, and desolate locations that symbolise an emotion of hopelessness.

Which of these music videos is your favourite?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.