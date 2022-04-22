How Kim, Family, and Other Celebrities are Styling Low-Rise Jeans

ardashianIt cannot be a real Y2K fashion return if it does not include the low rise jeans. The early aughts were all about flaunting waist and with low rise jeans and t-shirts. This trend has now been revived by fashionistas such as Kendall Jenner, Hoyeon Jung, Doja Cat, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa and more. Although there are many who still do not want to return to this Y2K fad since it also lets many women feel conscious about their bodies, the trend has been spotted here and there.

Vivi in juicy couture lmao whats next low rise jeans???? Vivi Spears next round pls pic.twitter.com/lQ9PTBDBZV — ☕🍞 (@estepbit) April 15, 2022

The Squid Game star and model Hoyeon wore the low rise jeans in a casual setting and almost gave us a lazy off-duty look. The actress and model wore a sky-blue t-shirt along with her low-waist blue denim pants.

BlackPink singer Jennie is also embracing the low-rise jeans. In one of her recent posts, the K-pop idol and dancer styled her low-rise denim jeans along with white bra-like slip.

Kendall Jenner was recently pictured in a low rise green wide leg pants which she paired with a white crop top. The model paired her look with a small shoulder bag, which is another reminder of the return of Y2K fashion. She wore a pair of sunglasses and open-toed sandals to complete the look.

Reality television star Kim Kardashian was also spotted wearing a pair of low-rise pants in one of her recent Instagram posts. In January, Kim was shared an Instagram post where she was wearing a black bodysuit with waist cutouts and plunging neckline along with a baggy pair of black pants. She wore ripped baggy pants with a pair of black footwear. The hems of the pants almost obscured her footwear, which is another popular style emerging among the fashion girls.

How are you going to style your low rise jeans?

