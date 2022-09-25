How Kokum Can Help You Lose Weight?

What if we tell you that you can lose weight while eating delectable food and drinks? If you are somebody who is trying to shed some extra pounds then you should give Kokum fruit a chance. The citrusy and tangy taste of the Kokum enhances the flavour of any curry or dal. Also, it contains garcinol contains possesses antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-allergenic properties. It also consists of vitamin C which aids in boosting immunity, lower body fat and suppressing hunger, along with helping in weight loss. Hence, we have curated a list of Kukum recipes for you.

Kokum Sangria

Soak kokum petals for 10-15 minutes in hot water. Crush the soaked petals Strain the kokum mixture into a large bowl through a muslin cloth Chop pear and apple finely After pouring the kokum mixture into a jar, add the chopped pear and apple into it. Then add ice cubes, apple juice, orange juice, and pineapple juice, tear the mint leaves and then pour it into a jar. Add lemon juice to it and mix it well. Garnish it with lemon slices while serving

Kokum Chuski

Make a fine pulp of the Kokum fruit when it is fresh. You can also make it after soaking it dry. Add water to a pan and infuse it with sugar, stir it until it gets properly dissolved. After filtering it, let it cool down for a while. Add half a spoon of pepper powder, jeera powder and black salt. After mixing it well mould it into a popsicle. Refrigerate it for 3 hours.

Spicy Kokum Mocktail

Add finely chopped green chilli and honey to the kokum extract. Mix it well or shake it well using a bottle. After filtering out green chilli, add a spoonful of soaked chia seeds.

