How Korean Fashion is Influencing the Indian Wardrobe

The craze of K-pop and K-drama seems to be at its peak around the globe. Young people are so into Korean culture from their cinema to food, everything is making its place in India as well. Korean fashion is becoming a style statement in the nation, from influencers on social media to high school kids everyone is in awe of Korean chic. The bold colours and the daring combination make Korean clothes stand among other fashion trends. Even many fashion designers are considering following the fashion trends of South Korea. In LMIFW 2020, Designers Shivan, Narresh brought Seoul on the ramp.

Outfits inspired by famous K-pop bands such as BTS, Black Pink, EXO, Red Velvet, especially BTS-inspired boots, and EXO-inspired boy caps are quite trendy among young people in India. Not only these but, K-pop inspired pleated plaid open skirts, heart-collared crop tops, shorts, sneakers, lazy sour-cream-and-onion sweaters, ramen bowl t-shirts, and more are also loved by people in India. K-pop has become an extremely popular genre with fans. They have such die-hard fans that worship their idols and bands so passionately.

The inception of K-pop and K-drama has been there for sometime, but it took India by storm recently. Netflix India is filled with Korean shows and movies, and it reported a 370% increase in viewership of K drama in India in 2020. This sums up the craze of K-drama in the nation. Fashion influencers are also keeping up with Korean fashion. Famous Indian fashion influencer Radhika Bangia shares a lot of K-drama-related stuff on her Instagram. She also showcases K-pop inspired outfits that can be easily assembled.

K-pop fashion icons to get outfit inspiration from

If you are a fan of certain K-drama or K-pop bands then you would prefer their merch. But if you want to adapt the whole Korean fashion vibe, then here are some of the K-pop fashion icons that you must know of.

BTS’s V – The band is globally famous but when it comes to fashion no one can beat V. His eccentric fashion is something that you can recreate and stand out in the crowd. Check out some of his outfits.

SEVENTEEN’s The8- He is the lead dancer of the band, and has an amazing sense of fashion which is followed by many people. He often shares pictures on Instagram showing his style.

Red Velvet’s Joy – She has appeared in many k-dramas other than singing. She loves wearing bold colours and baggy outfits. Her street style is followed by many.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie- She is the main rapper of the band and is known for her hip-hop street style. She is a big fan of glasses, caps, bags, and other accessories.

Which of the K-pop stars did you find the most fashionable?

